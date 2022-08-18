Maruti Suzuki launches all new Alto K10: Check price, variants, specifications

Follow us on Image Source : PTI The car is powered by Maruti Suzuki's next-general K-series 1000 CC engine and claims fuel efficiency of 24.9 kmpl.

Alto K10 launched: Country's largest car maker Maruti Suzuki on Thursday launched the 2022 edition of Alto K10. The hatchback has been launched in the price bracket of Rs 3.99 lakh - Rs 5.83 lakh(ex-showroom).

The all-new Alto K10 is powered by the company's next-generation K-Series 1-litre petrol engine and delivers fuel efficiency of up to 24.9 kilometer per litre, company MD & CEO Hisashi Takeuchi said during the launch event in New Delhi.

The car has been conceptualised, designed, and developed by Maruti Suzuki in India using Suzuki's platform, powertrain, and technology, Takeuchi added.

On the significance of the brand Alto, Takeuchi said it was the number one selling car for 16 consecutive years till 2020. Even in last fiscal year, he said Alto was the fourth best-selling model. The Alto model was first launched in September 2000. By July 2022, Alto had sold over 43.3 lakh units in total in India, Takeuchi said.

Image Source : MARUTI SUZUKI WEBSITEMaruti Suzuki Alto K10 2022 Price List

The Alto K10 2022 will be offered in four variants - STD, LXI, VXI, and VXI+ and in six colour options - Solid White, Silky Silver, Granite Grey, Sizzling Red, Speedy Blue, and Earth Gold.

The car is powered by Maruti Suzuki's next-generation K-series 1000 CC engine and claims fuel efficiency of 24.9 kmpl.

