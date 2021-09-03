Maruti Suzuki recalls 1,81,754 units of Ciaz, Vitara Brezza, XL6, to replace faulty motor generator

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO In the interest of customers, Maruti Suzuki has decided to voluntarily recall the affected vehicles for inspection/replacement of Motor Generator Unit, free of cost," the company said in its statement. (Representational image)

Maruti Suzuki has recalled 1,81,754 cars of various models, including Ciaz, Vitara Brezza and XL6, to replace faulty motor generator unit.

The Indian automaker said that company has announced to proactively undertake a recall of some petrol variants of Ciaz, Ertiga, Vitara Brezza, S-Cross and XL6.

"In the interest of customers, Maruti Suzuki has decided to voluntarily recall the affected vehicles for inspection/replacement of Motor Generator Unit, free of cost," the company said in its statement.

This is to inspect for a possible defect in 1,81,754 units of these models manufactured between May 4, 2018 to October 27, 2020, it added. The recall campaigns are undertaken globally to rectify faults that may be potential safety defects, MSI noted.

Affected vehicle owners would be receiving a communication from the company's authorised workshops, the auto major said.

The replacement of the affected part shall start from the first week of November 2021, it added.

Till then, customers are requested to avoid driving in water logged areas and direct water spray on electrical/electronic parts in vehicles, the automaker advised its customers. The motor generator unit helps in giving more power to the engine.

