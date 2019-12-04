Maruti car prices to go up from January 2020, Swift, Dzire, WagonR to cost more

Maruti Suzuki, India's biggest and most trusted carmaker, will raise the price of it's highest selling cars from January 2020. As per reports, the price increase will vary from model to model. Maruti Suzuki is increasing the price of its cars because of increase in input costs that go into making of these cars.

Maruti is known for its trusted and value for money cars. If you look at the figures, amongst the top 10 selling cars in India, on an average, 7-8 cars are always Maruti cars. One of the major reason is that all of Maruti's cars are low budget cars. Starting from Alto which costs little over Rs 2 lakh to MUVs Ertiga and XL6, Maruti Suzuki cars are practicality with cheap price.

“The cost of company's vehicles has been impacted adversely due to increase in various input costs. Hence, it has become imperative for the company to pass on some impact of the above additional cost to customers through a price increase across various models in January 2020," Maruti Suzuki said in a statement.

2019 has been free fall year for all the major auto makers in India with the sector facing its worst crisis in over 2 decades. For most part of the year, like all the rest of the carmakers, Maruti's sales figures were in the red. In the month of October though, the company made a strong comeback on the back of festive season discounts and showed green on its balance sheet for the first time in a few months.

But in November, the company reported yet another decline of 1.9 per cent in sales which stood at 1,50,630 units. Domestic sales declined by 1.6 per cent in the meantime.

Maruti Suzuki plans to introduce a BS-6 petrol version of its two models, Brezza and S-Cross, before April 1, 2020. The new Bharat Stage (BS) 6 fuel emission norms are set to kick in from April 1, 2020.

Currently, Maruti is selling only the diesel versions of Brezza and S-Cross.

