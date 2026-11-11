Lamborghini Temerario Tettonero Capsule unveiled with 0-100kph in 2.7 seconds, top speed 343kph

Lamborghini has unleashed the new Temerario Tettonero Capsule, a limited-edition version of its V8 plug-in hybrid supercar. The new edition of the supercar comes with an exclusive dual-tone exterior, bespoke interior details and a numbered carbon fibre plaque. The car has been developed by the Italian automaker's Centro Stile design division, and the Temerario Tettonero Capsule will be limited to just 499 units globally.

However, the changes are largely cosmetic, with the special edition retaining the standard Temerario's 920 hp hybrid powertrain along with performance figures.

Temerario Tettonero Capsule: What's new in the supercar?

The main highlight of the Temerario Tettonero Capsule is its distinctive dual-tone exterior. The special edition comes with a gloss-black Nero Noctis finish on:

Bonnet

Roof

Bumpers

Outside rearview mirrors

Alloy wheels

Black character lines further run along the sides, further distinguishing it from the standard model.

Buyers can further choose from 5 contrasting body colours:

Arancio Xanto

Blu Cepheus

Giallo Inti

Verde Scandal

Viola Pasifae

The Lamborghini’s emblems further get contrasting finishes, while the optional Nero Noctis accents are also available for the front bonnet and bumper.

Talking about the exterior treatment, it gives a more distinctive appearance to the car, while retaining the shrp styling of the standard Temerario model.

Temerario Tettonero Capsule interior details

The special edition further receives exclusive cabin elements in the Temerario Tettonero Capsule. The interior features a black Nero Ade upholstery as standard, that is complemented by Grigio Octans yellow contrast stitching on the seats and door liners.

Talking about the other distinctive detail, it is the rear bulkhead that features a yellow-stitched outline of the Temerario's rear design.

Lamborghini has further added a numbered, limited-edition matte carbonfibre plaque to every unit, which has been designed- that highlights its exclusive production run.

These bespoke touches further differentiate the Tettonero Capsule from the regular Temerario without making changes to its cabin layout or mechanical components.

Powertrain and performance

The supercar comes with the standard model's 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 plug-in hybrid powertrain. The system produces a combined output of 920hp and can rev up to 10,000rpm.

The engine further works along with 3 electric motors, with 2 mounted on the front axle and the third positioned between the engine and the 8-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.

Power is delivered to all 4 wheels.

Lamborghini has claimed that the car can accelerate from 0-100kph in 2.7 seconds and a top speed could reach 343 km/h.

The supercar further gets a 3.8 kWh battery pack, which will give pure-electric driving range of approximately 8km.

Lamborghini Temerario Tettonero Capsule: Limited 499 units produced

The new supercar is a limited edition and will be produced in only 499 units, which will be sold worldwide. It further follows the Urus SE Tettonero Capsule, which Lamborghini unveiled in April 2026 with a production that was limited to 630 units.

Overall, with the exclusive colour combinations, bespoke cabin details and limited production numbers, the new edition has added another special variant to Lamborghini's lineup of personalised performance supercars.

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