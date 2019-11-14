Image Source : KIA Touch of swag: KIA Seltos makes early inroads into Indian car market with highest waiting period

Less than 3 months since its launch on August 22, KIA Seltos has already created a name for itself in the Indian auto market. KIA has notched up some encouraging sales numbers for the Seltos despite the general slowdown in the auto sector that has seen several car manufacturers in the red. The Korean carmaker sold 12,850 Seltos' in the month of October which puts the car on the 7th position in the list of India's top-selling cars.

KIA Seltos

Price: Rs 9.69 lakh to Rs 16.99 lakh (ex-showroom)

Rs 9.69 lakh to Rs 16.99 lakh (ex-showroom) Engine: 1.5-litre Petrol and 1.5-litre Diesel

1.5-litre Petrol and 1.5-litre Diesel Acceleration (0-100 kmph): Petrol: 9.5 seconds, Diesel: 11.5 seconds

We take a look at what makes Kia Seltos a stellar in its segment

KIA Seltos features

KIA Seltos comes packed with features, some of the best features in the car which make it stand out are:

Bose Sound System

Inbuilt Air Purifier

10.25-inch connected infotainment system

8-inch heads up display

Rear Recliner Seats / Ventilated front seats

Unique Instrument Cluster

KIA has sold a total of 26,840 units until now. As per reports, there are 60,000 bookings in the pipeline for the car.

KIA Seltos Waiting Period

As per reports, the waiting period on KIA Seltos is over 5 months. Since its launch, KIA Seltos has been a high demand car amongst those interested in the compact SUV segment, which is one of the most competitive segments in the Indian market with cars like Hyundai Creta, Ford Ecosport, Mahindra XUV 300, MG Hector amongst others.

KIA Seltos Price

Here is the complete pricelist for KIA Seltos across variants in India.

Variant 1.5-litre Petrol 1.5-litre Diesel KIA Seltos HTE 6MT Rs 9.69 lakh Rs 9.99 lakh KIA Seltos HTK 6MT Rs 9.99 lakh Rs 11.19 lakh KIA Seltos HTK+ 6MT Rs 11.19 lakh Rs 12.19 lakh KIA Seltos HTK+ 6AT - Rs 13.19 lakh KIA Seltos HTX 6MT Rs 12.79 lakh Rs 13.17 lakh KIA Seltos HTX IVT Automatic Rs 13.79 lakh - KIA Seltos HTX+ 6MT - Rs 14.99 lakh KIA Seltos HTX+ 6AT - Rs 15.99 lakh

The KIA Seltos' petrol variants start with Rs 9.69 lakh (ex-showroom) and go up till Rs 13.79 lakh (ex-showroom). In diesel, the base variant of the car will cost you Rs 9.99 lakh which the top variant will come for Rs 15.99 lakh. Seltos will be available in 5 variants in the 1.5-litre petrol option and 7 variants in the d1.5-litre diesel option.