Kia car discounts in November 2026: Sonet, Seltos, Syros and Carens get attractive offers

Kia India has discounts and benefits running across its range this month. The Seltos, Sonet, Carens, Carens Clavis, Syros, Sorento and Carnival are all included, and the amount depends on the model, the powertrain and the variant. Carnival buyers get the most, at up to Rs 1.7 lakh off.

Seltos: Up to Rs 40,000 is available across all variants, made up of a Rs 20,000 loyalty bonus and a Rs 20,000 scrappage bonus. Kia is not offering cash on the Seltos this month. Prices run from Rs 11.25 lakh to Rs 21.82 lakh. Sonet: The Sonet reaches Rs 50,000, with Rs 20,000 for an exchange, Rs 15,000 for scrappage and up to Rs 15,000 as a corporate incentive. There is no cash discount here either. It sells between Rs 7.45 lakh and Rs 14.46 lakh. Carens Clavis: On petrol and turbo-petrol versions the total comes to Rs 95,000: Rs 10,000 cash, a Rs 30,000 exchange bonus, Rs 20,000 loyalty, Rs 20,000 scrappage and up to Rs 15,000 corporate. Diesel buyers lose the cash discount and top out at Rs 85,000. The CNG version qualifies only for the Rs 20,000 scrappage bonus. Prices for the petrol and diesel cars range from Rs 11.39 lakh to Rs 21.79 lakh. Carens Clavis EV: Every trim gets Rs 75,000: Rs 20,000 exchange, Rs 20,000 loyalty, Rs 20,000 scrappage and up to Rs 15,000 corporate. The electric MPV costs Rs 18.04 lakh to Rs 25 lakh, and Kia's Battery-as-a-Service scheme bills the battery separately at Rs 3.3 per km. Carens: The pre-facelift Carens in petrol and diesel offers Rs 45,000, split between Rs 10,000 for an exchange, Rs 20,000 scrappage and up to Rs 15,000 corporate. CNG buyers get the Rs 20,000 scrappage bonus and nothing else. Prices are Rs 11.12 lakh to Rs 12.98 lakh. Syros: Petrol variants carry up to Rs 55,000, again Rs 20,000 exchange and Rs 20,000 scrappage plus up to Rs 15,000 corporate, and Kia throws in a free extended warranty this month. Prices run from Rs 8.42 lakh to Rs 15.82 lakh. The Syros EV gets only the Rs 20,000 scrappage bonus; it costs Rs 13.5 lakh to Rs 20 lakh, or Rs 7.99 lakh under BaaS, with the same Rs 3.3 per km battery charge. Sorento: Benefits total up to Rs 1 lakh: Rs 50,000 loyalty, Rs 20,000 scrappage and up to Rs 30,000 corporate. The Sorento is priced from Rs 27.99 lakh to Rs 40.39 lakh. Carnival: The Carnival comes in one Limousine Plus variant at Rs 59.65 lakh, with up to Rs 1.7 lakh in benefits: Rs 1 lakh for an exchange, Rs 20,000 scrappage and up to Rs 50,000 corporate.

Note: Offers vary by city, variant and available stock, so confirm the numbers with your nearest dealer before you buy.

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