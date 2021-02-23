Tuesday, February 23, 2021
     
Jeep Wrangler 2021 production begins: Here's how you can own the SUV before it goes on sale

Jeep Wrangler is the second out of the four localised products the company has committed to launch in India.

IANS IANS
Pune Updated on: February 23, 2021 15:17 IST
jeep wrangler
Image Source : JEEP-INDIA.COM

Jeep India begins production of locally-assembled 2021 Jeep Wrangler 

 

Automobile manufacturer Jeep India has commenced production of locally-assembled 2021 Jeep Wrangler in its Ranjangaon joint venture manufacturing facility.

Accordingly, the move comes just one month after the Jeep brand announced its comprehensive go-local strategy.

"The Jeep Wrangler is the second out of the four localised products we committed to launch in India," said Partha Datta, Managing Director, Jeep India.

"We wanted to make the world's most recognised SUV even more accessible to our Indian customers and we are pleased to be able to meet their aspirations."

According to the company, 2021 Jeep Wrangler is now available for pre-booking before going on sale exclusively in India on March 15 in 26 dealerships across the country.

