Jeep Diwali Offers 2026: Check discounts on Meridian and Compass SUVs

Jeep India, one of the most popular automobile company has reportedly rolling out some big Diwali deals on the models of Meridian and Compass SUVs. These offer will last only till November 2026, so those who need to book the same, have to be quick. For the Meridian, you will get benefits of up to Rs 1.65 lakh. That includes consumer discounts and special corporate offers- if you are buying a Model Year 2024 vehicle, you can snag up to Rs 1.3 lakh in corporate perks. If you are a doctor or a leasing company, Jeep throws in an extra Rs 30,000 on top.

Jeep Meridian

The Meridian SUV will come packed with a 2.0-litre diesel engine with 170hp. Customers will have a choice to buy between a 6-speed manual and a 9-speed automatic gearbox. Also, higher trims come with 4-wheel-drive, just in case you need it. Talking about the pricing, the car will be available between the price tag of somewhere between Rs 23.33 lakh to Rs 37.92 lakh (ex-showroom).

Jeep Compass

On the other hand, the Jeep Compass score benefits of up to Rs 1.5 lakh. Corporate deals go as high as Rs 1.10 lakh, and doctors or leasing companies get an added Rs 15,000. The Compass uses the same engine as the Meridian with 2.0-litre diesel, 170hp and you can pick between a 6-speed manual or a 9-speed automatic.

The higher variants will offer 4-wheel-drive, and the Compass SUV will be priced between the price tag of Rs 17.99 lakh and Rs 30.70 lakh (ex-showroom).

If you have got your eye on the Wrangler, then there is no Diwali discount to be offered in this festive month. The Grand Cherokee was sold out for 2026.

Here is the catch- the actual offers can change depending on where you are, which dealership you visit, and the stock on hand. If you are serious about buying, talk to your local Jeep dealer to pin down which deals apply to you and which models are still available.

Note: All prices are ex-showroom, India. Offers depend on the city and stock, so check before you buy.

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