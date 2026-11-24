Hyundai just pulled the wraps off its new Neira, a 7-seater electric MPV, at the 2026 Gaikindo Auto Week in Indonesia. The Neira started life as a concept at last year’s GIIAS show, and now it is here in production form. It shares its platform, a bunch of features, and design cues with the Kia Carens Clavis EV- but puts its own spin on things. Currently, the car is available in Indonesia-only, and there is no information and official word on Indian availability yet. Still, Hyundai has been eying on the Indian MPV segment.

Hyundai Neira: Interior and features revealed

Inside, the Neira’s cabin echoes what you see in the Kia, but swaps in Hyundai’s Morse Code logo on the steering wheel, which sets the tone for a distinct identity. Unlike the Kia, that gives buyers the choice between 6 or 7 seats- the Neira sticks to a 7-seat layout, at least for now.

The interior blends black and off-white tones, and up front, you get a split-screen layout: a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system alongside a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster.

In car add-ons

Hyundai has loaded the Neira with features like:

8-speaker Bose sound system

Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

Automatic climate control

Panoramic sunroof

Ventilated front seats

An auto-dimming rearview mirror

Connected car tech

A 360-degree camera

Blind spot monitoring

Vehicle-to-load charging

Exterior

On the outside, the Neira might look a lot like its Kia cousin in terms of shape and size, but there are plenty of tweaks. The front end sports a closed black grille with horizontal elements, new bumpers, and a light bar tying the LED DRLs together.

Hyundai badges take pride of place up front, and at the back, you get connected LED taillights. It even rides on fresh alloy wheel designs, helping it stand out from the Kia.

Neira’s battery and powertrain

Details on the Neira’s battery and powertrain are still under wraps, but all signs point to it using the same setup as the Kia Carens Clavis EV. Over there, buyers can pick between a 42kWh or a larger 51.4kWh battery, which claims the range of 404km and 490km, respectively.

Both versions share a 171bhp, 255Nm front-wheel-drive setup, and support up to 100kW DC fast charging. Expect more of the same from Hyundai.

Hyundai further announced it’s plan to launch MPVs and off-road SUVs in India back in October 2025, but there’s still no confirmation about the Neira itself. Given how much it has in common with the Kia Carens Clavis EV and Hyundai’s interest in the segment, as it is a possibility down the line, but there is no timeline yet.

ALSO READ:

5 Upcoming SUVs expected to launch in India by 2027: New Hyundai Creta to Compact EV

Hyundai launches new SUV loaded with AI assistant, sunroof, Bose sound system, all under Rs 10 lakh

Top 4 upcoming SUVs in India by December 2026: Honda 0 Alpha EV, Hyundai Bayon and more

