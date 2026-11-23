Honda just pulled the wraps off its new Avancier, a three-row SUV that is a big deal for the brand. It has the company's latest hybrid system and sits on a fresh platform, plus it debuts a new H logo for its hybrid vehicles. The Avancier is further aimed at families and adventurous types, which is called the 'Grand-Journey' concept. So, it mixes sporty looks, plenty of space, and a bunch of smart high-tech features. It is being rolled out in Asian markets like Thailand, Japan, and China soon.

Honda Avancier: Exterior design

On the outside, the Avancier may not look like your average SUV. Up front, it will have a sharp, slim set of lights and a bold grille that grabs attention. The side is smooth, not overly sculpted, with clean lines that feel modern.

On the back, there are angular tail lamps and prominent fender flares, and it is clear that Honda wants it to look sporty but still tough enough for family duty.

They have tucked the rear wiper away and fitted flush door handles, giving it that sleek, upscale vibe, topped off with a slim spoiler.

Step inside, and we will see that Honda’s focus is on quality and comfort. They are serious about the cabin, as it is made for up to 7 adults to sit comfortably, and you really feel the space.

The dashboard is tidy, featuring a big central screen that handles most controls, so there is less button clutter.

Second-row passengers get special treatment: big headrests, plush armrests, and seats with heating and cooling, so you’re riding in style.

The door design looks thoughtful and flowing, almost like what you would see in a luxury car.

There is a panoramic roof stretching back to the third row for an airy feel, and the 12-speaker Bose system (with Dolby Atmos) makes sure your music sounds as good as your drive feels.

You can even control air conditioning and some nifty remote camera features just by talking to the car.

Better fuel economy

For tech lovers, the hybrid setup is headline news. Honda has new system will come packed with better fuel economy and aims for a more responsive drive. The Avancier sits on a new modular platform, so it is built for stability and can share parts with other future models.

Motion Management System and DualPower eAWD

Upgrades include the Motion Management System and DualPower eAWD, which let separate electric motors handle the front and rear wheels to boost traction and handling. There is also Honda’s S+ Shift mode, a feature popping up in the latest Prelude and Civic hybrid models, promising a more dynamic ride.

Details about the engine and battery are still under the hood, but Honda has clearly positioned this SUV as a step forward in tech and comfort for families who want a bit of style with their substance.

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