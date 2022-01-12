Honda launches 2022 CB300R: Price, specifications, booking details

Follow us on Image Source : SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT The new motorcycle comes equipped with Assist and Slipper clutch which provides an assist function for clutch operations requiring less load compared to a regular clutch mechanism.

Honda 2022 CB300R: After the grand unveiling of Honda’s Neo-Sports Café inspired 2022 CB300R in December at India Bike Week, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) on Wednesday launched the motorcycle in India.

Speaking at the launch event, Atsushi Ogata, Managing Director, President & CEO, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. expressed hope that the bike will delight the customers.

"Further reinstating our customers’ trust & Honda’s commitment towards them, the 2022 CB300R is finally here. Since its introduction, it has held high standards of engineering. With distinctive features and dynamic road presence, we are confident customers will be delighted with the new CB300R," Atsushi Ogata said.

Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Director – Sales & Marketing, HMSI, described CB300R 2022 as a 'fun ride'.



"Wait is finally over for the CB300R in its new 2022 avatar. A fun ride on city-streets and lightest in its class, new CB300R comes with Assist & Slipper clutch which reduces fatigue and Golden Upside Down Forks which offer riding precision and enhanced sporty appeal. Overwhelmed by customers’ response received on its unveiling at India Bike Week in December’21, we are thrilled to announce the bookings open today onwards," Guleria added.



2022 CB300R Features and Specifications

At the heart of CB300R ticks Bharat Stage-VI compliant 286cc DOHC 4-valve liquid cooled single cylinder engine with PGM-FI technology for a strong acceleration and linear response during city rides. The new motorcycle comes equipped with Assist and Slipper clutch which provides an assist function for clutch operations requiring less load compared to a regular clutch mechanism, while slipper function to reduce unpleasant shocks caused by sudden engine braking during downshifts, ensuring less fatigue and more comfort for a variety of rides.

The 4-pot radial-mounted calipers with 296 mm hub-less floating disc for front brakes & 220 mm rear disc brake are modulated by dual channel ABS which works on Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) for uniform front to rear ABS braking, optimum body weight distribution and minimal rear lift due to sudden braking.

2022 CB300R - COLOR, PRICE

Priced at Rs 2.77 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi), the new CB300R will be offered in two premium colors - Matte Steel Black and Pearl Spartan Red. Bookings for the new CB300R have already started at Honda’s premium BigWing and BigWing Topline dealerships across India.