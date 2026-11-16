Honda Avancier Hybrid and Alpha EV debuts set for December 1 and 2: What to expect

Honda is getting ready to roll out 2 brand-new SUVs this December this year. The first up is the Avancier hybrid, making its global debut in Thailand on December 1. Then, the Honda Alpha electric SUV will take the stage in India on December 2. The Avancier is set to slot above the CR-V in Honda’s global lineup, while the Alpha EV will be built right in India at Honda’s Tapukara plant in Rajasthan.

These two models signal Honda’s next moves in both hybrid and electric vehicles. Details like powertrain specs are still under wraps, but here’s what we know so far.

The Avancier: Taking on the big players

The new Honda Avancier is a three-row, seven-seater hybrid SUV, positioned as Honda’s answer to models like:

Toyota Fortuner

Hyundai Santa Fe

Kia Sorento

Skoda Kodiaq

Mazda CX-80

Basically, the company has been aiming for the upper end of the midsize SUV segment.

Honda’s latest hybrid technology

One of the big talking points is Honda’s latest hybrid tech. While official numbers are not out yet (by the time of writing), the Avancier is expected to use a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder direct-injection petrol engine, teamed up with two electric motors. All-wheel-drive should also be on the menu.

Design

Design-wise, teasers show off narrow headlamps, vertically stacked tail-lights, and a bold red light bar stretching across the back. Up front, expect slim LED daytime running lights, new Honda badging, animated lighting, and Avancier lettering. The dimensions look generous too, close:

4,960mm long

1,950mm wide

1,690mm tall

Though Honda has not stamped those numbers as final yet. The Avancier will make its first appearance in Thailand and, at least for now, isn’t coming to India.

Honda Alpha EV: India’s own electric SUV

The other big reveal is the Honda Alpha EV, which will officially break cover in India on December 2. Based on the Honda 0 Alpha concept, this all-electric SUV will be built at the Tapukara plant in Rajasthan.

Honda has not yet released the full details of the Alpha (the production model), but the buzz is that it will get LFP battery options ranging from 65kWh to 75kWh, with a single electric motor sending power to the front wheels.

(Image Source : HONDA)Honda Alpha EV

Spy shots hint that the Alpha EV will keep much of its concept styling: think sharp, upright SUV design; steeply raked front and rear windscreens, an illuminated Honda badge, unique headlamp shapes, and a strong C-pillar.

Expect 19-inch 5-spoke alloys, distinctive light work in the bumper, a big faux bash plate, and wide U-shaped tail lamps. Honda will be sticking to its ‘Thin, Light and Wise’ design philosophy here.

Once it hits the market, the Alpha EV will go up against rivals like:

Hyundai Creta Electric

Maruti Suzuki e-Vitara

Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella

Tata Sierra EV

Mahindra BE 6

Overall, this December seems like it will be busy for Honda, with the launch of both Avancier hybrid and Alpha EV. With these two launches, Honda seems to be serious about the future, whether you want hybrid power or you are ready to go fully electric.

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