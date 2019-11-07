Thursday, November 07, 2019
     
Hero Splendor iSmart, India's first BS-VI compliant bike launched. Price and details here

Hero has launched India's first BS-VI compliant bike. Hero Splendor iSmar is the upgraded version of Hero Splendor, which is one of the most sold bike in India. 

New Delhi Published on: November 07, 2019 13:58 IST
Hero Motocorp. has launched India's first BS-VI compliant bike -- the all-new Splendor iSmart. Hero is the first two-wheeler manufacturer in India to receive a BS-VI certificate from iCAT. Now, Hero has decided to deliver to the Indian public the updated version of its most popular bike Splendor. 

The Splendor iSmart will boast of a BS-VI compliant 110 cc FI engine. Hero has claimed that the new Splendor iSmart delivers an added punch with higher torque at higher fuel efficiency. 

Hero Splendor iSmart Price: Hero Splendor Smart is priced at ₹ 64,900 and will be available in dealerships across Delhi-NCR within the next few days. Dealerships across the country are expected to put the bike on display in the coming weeks. 

Hero Splendor iSmart Colours: The Hero Splendor iSmart will be available in three colours -- Techno Blue and Black, Sports Red and Black and Force Silver and Grey.

Hero Splendor iSmart Variants: The bike will be sold in 2 variants -- Self Drum Cast and Self Disc Cast

Hero Splendor iSmart specs: All-new Splendor iSmart comes with a 110cc BS-VI engine which gives out 9 BHP of power @ 7500 RPM and 9.89 Nm of torque at 5500 RPM. The new Splendor iSmart will come with an all-new diamond chassis which the company claims offers superior strength, rigidity and responsive handling. Splendor iSmart has +14mm front suspension, 180mm ground clearance and +36mm wheelbase. 

