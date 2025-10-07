Gadkari: EV prices to match petrol cars in 4–6 months; Eyes no. 1 auto industry spot Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari stated that India imports Rs 22 lakh crore worth of fuel annually. He also noted that the country's auto industry is currently positioned right behind the US and China.

New Delhi:

Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari announced on Monday that Electric Vehicle (EV) prices in India are expected to be on par with petrol-powered vehicles within the next four to six months. Speaking at the 20th FICCI Higher Education Summit 2025, the minister underscored the urgency of adopting clean energy. He noted that India’s annual spending on fuel imports is a massive Rs 22 lakh crore, which acts as both an economic burden and an environmental hazard.

Ambitious targets for the auto industry

Gadkari laid out ambitious goals for the sector, stating, "Within five years, our target is to make India's automobile industry the number one in the world".

He highlighted the industry's rapid growth under his tenure:

When he took charge as Transport Minister, the industry's size was Rs 14 lakh crore.

The Indian automobile industry is now valued at Rs 22 lakh crore.

Currently, the US automobile industry is the largest at Rs 78 lakh crore, followed by China at Rs 47 lakh crore, with India ranking third.

Sustainable initiatives and ethanol economy

Gadkari also pointed to successful initiatives in alternative fuels and waste management:

Farmers have earned an additional Rs 45,000 crore by producing ethanol from corn.

The ministry has initiated a program aiming to use the entire segregated solid waste in the country for road construction by 2027, effectively creating value from waste.

Focus on education and skill development

The Minister concluded by stressing the importance of higher education and skill development for national progress. He emphasized that India’s strength lies in its young, talented, and skilled manpower compared to other nations.

He urged higher education institutions to focus on including and adopting successful innovative technologies in the curriculum, integrating practical application to strengthen future planning and ensure students are equipped with the right education and skills.

