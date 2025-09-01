From Renault Kiger 2025 to Maruti e Vitara EV, here are major car launches which took place in India The Indian automobile industry is booming, and several major launches and announcements were made in August 2025- from EV vehicles to be exported to budget-friendly cars for the Indian users in the long run. Here, we bring to you the list of major announcements happened recently.

New Delhi:

The Indian automobile industry remained buzzing with launches, EV updates, and spy shots of upcoming models. The biggest highlight was the launch of the 2025 Renault Kiger facelift, priced at a starting point of Rs 6.30 lakh. Maruti also kicked off production of its much-awaited e-Vitara EV, while Vietnamese brand VinFast confirmed launch timelines for VF6 and VF7 electric SUVs. Meanwhile, spy images of the new Hyundai Venue, Kia Seltos, and Mahindra XUV700 facelift kept enthusiasts excited.

Here’s a quick recap of all the top car news from the past week.

2025 Renault Kiger Facelift

Renault has officially launched the new Kiger facelift 2025 at Rs 6.30 lakh (ex-showroom). The sub-4m SUV comes with a refreshed exterior, new colour options, and updated interior features while retaining its petrol engine options. Following the trend of the 2025 Renault Triber, the Kiger now also gets a new nomenclature for its variants.

VinFast VF6 and VF7 India launch date announced

Vietnamese carmaker VinFast has confirmed that its upcoming EVs – VF6 and VF7 – will launch soon in India. Both models will be manufactured at the company’s new plant in Thoothukudi, Tamil Nadu, and are already open for pre-booking with a refundable token amount of Rs 21,000. These will be VinFast’s first models for the Indian market.

Maruti e Vitara production starts in Gujarat

Maruti Suzuki has started production of its first electric SUV, the e-Vitara, at the Hansalpur plant in Gujarat. Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off the first unit. The SUV is designed for both domestic sales and exports, with plans to ship it to over 100 countries, including Japan.

2025 Hyundai Venue Interior Spied

Spy shots of the new-generation Hyundai Venue have surfaced, giving a first look at its redesigned cabin. The dashboard layout is inspired by Hyundai’s larger SUVs like the Creta and Alcazar, with more premium touches expected in the final version.

Next-Gen Kia Seltos Spotted

The next-generation Kia Seltos has been spotted on Indian roads for the first time, in Hyderabad. The spy images reveal a new bumper, redesigned headlamps and tail-lamps, and fresh alloy wheels. Previously, test mules were seen in international markets, but this is the first proper sighting in India.

Mahindra XUV700 Facelift caught on test

Mahindra’s flagship SUV, the XUV700 facelift, was seen on test once again. The new model features a sharper front design, a revised bumper, and updated alloy wheels. Interior spy shots earlier revealed a possible triple-screen dashboard setup. The facelift is expected to launch in India by early 2026.

Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door sales paused in Australia

The India-made Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door (sold as Jimny XL overseas) has had its deliveries temporarily halted in Australia. The company clarified that the issue is related to the stockyard and not due to safety concerns. However, no timeline for resuming sales has been announced yet.