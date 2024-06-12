EV sales in India to go up by 40 per cent to 1.75 million units in FY 2024

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY EV sales in India to go up by 40 per cent to 1.75 million units in FY2024

India's Electric Vehicle (EV) sales have reportedly grown by 17,52,406 units in FY 2023-24, stating a growth of 40.31 per cent on a Year-on-Year (YoY) basis. As per the report by JMK Research Analytics, the growth in EV sales was led by two-wheelers and three-wheelers, which contributed 94 per cent to the total sales.

EV two-wheelers sales were up 29 per cent on a YoY basis to 10,09,356 units. This category's contribution to the total electric vehicle sales stood at 57.60 per cent.

In EV three-wheelers, which include passenger and cargo vehicles, sales increased by 56 per cent to 6,34,969 units on a YoY basis.

According to the report, "Lower running cost, increasing logistics demand and last-mile connectivity are the key factors for growth in this segment."

The electric car segment sales have reportedly shot up by 82 per cent on a YoY basis, which further registering sales of 99,085 units in FY 2024.

Electric bus sales soared to 3,708 units in FY2024 with a growth of 85 per cent on a YoY basis.

