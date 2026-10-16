Elon Musk's Tesla Roadster can flip and fly with SpaceX rocket thrusters; goes from 0-100kmph in 0.81 seconds

Elon Musk’s Tesla unleashed the next generation of the Roadster, and this is just beyond anything you have seen in the car segment. During the launch event in Texas, a live demo took place to showcase what the car could do, right at SpaceX’s testing facility. And the new car went upside down on a ramp, pulled off mid-air flips, and managed to leap over a semi-truck and even float above a Cybertruck, which definitely awed the audience.

When it landed, Elon Musk just grinned and said, “Well, it worked.”

Roadster comes with SpaceX rocket-style thrusters

This new Tesla Roadster comes loaded with some insane tech inspired by SpaceX. There are rocket-style thrusters along with a fan-powered suction system which has been designed to push the performance way beyond what anyone could expect from a normal sports car.

The company claimed that it will hit the speed from 0 to 60 mph within just 1 second. To hammer the point home, Musk further mentioned that a 0-100 km/h time of 0.81 seconds- meaning, with a blink, you can miss the car.

Lars Moravy from Tesla even declared, “Flying cars are real.”

Musk calls this Roadster "the best of the last human-driven cars.”

How to buy the new Roadster?

It is definitely a showcase for Tesla’s supercar performance and aerospace engineering. And in case you are looking forward to buy one, then you will three options. Tesla’s reservation site lists three versions:

Performance

Thrust

Rocket The Performance is the standard model (no rocket thrusters), Thrust will give a rear-facing boosters for extra acceleration Rocket is the top-tier single-seater with ten thrusters and a full flight system. And this one is invitation-only.



(Image Source : TESLA ROADSTER/X)Tesla Roadster

Booking cost and delivery of the Roadster

Tesla adds a catch here, as the customer will have to deposit big money. Like USD 50,000 for performance and USD 250,000 for Thrust, which will be rare and hard to get.

Tesla has not said how one could qualify for the Rocket version or how many they plan to build.

How is the new Roadster even flying? Explained

Moravy explained that the 10 thrusters are hooked up to a system with 600 litres of compressed air, stored in carbon fibre pressure vessels – just like SpaceX rockets use.

Onboard compressors reload the tanks, so the car can lift and spin in mid-air.

All 3 versions also come with a fan-powered suction system that gives up to 2G of downforce, keeping the car stable and grippy when speeding or cornering.

They showed this off in the upside-down driving stunt, which was unreal but true to watch. But Tesla has not yet revealed exactly how their flight system will work on real roads or what safety rules they will set.

(Image Source : TESLA ROADSTER/X)Tesla Roadster

Official launch of new Tesla Roadster

The new Roadster should launch in 2028,, and Tesla showed off the second-gen Roadster back in 2017 and promised a 4-seater sports car with a 1,000 km range.

That has shifted now, with more focus on the rocket-inspired features. Details about production, further features and the number of cars to launch in the market are still under the hood, as the company did not state anything about the same during the demo.

First Roadster launched back in 2008

The original Roadster (released in 2008 and discontinued in 2012) was built on the Lotus Elise platform and helped put Tesla on the EV map. This new model takes things in a whole new direction with:

Crazy acceleration

Aerospace tech

And a bit of flying

Whether Tesla will really pull off a production-ready flying car is still under discussion, as the company has not stated anything concrete yet. But with the demo video, we can certainly see the future of flying cars is not far. It will be expensive, but it will be workable.

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