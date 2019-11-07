Image Source : INDIA TV Discounts upto ₹ 5 lakh on Honda cars

Diwali may be gone but the festive season discounts are still on. Japanese carmaker Honda is offering discounts up ₹ 5 lakh on its highest selling cars in India. Honda is one of the top car sellers in India and some of its cars like Honda City and Honda Civic have long been considered as one of the best cars in their segments.

Here are the list of Honda cars on discount

Honda CR-V - ₹ 5 lakh

Honda CR-V has been Honda's longstanding flagship SUV in the Indian market. In the past, CR-V has been popular with the Indian public. But Honda's policy over the years of not putting a diesel engine under the hood hurt the CR-V sales in the past. Last year though the 5th generation CR-V was launched and it came with a diesel engine. The Honda CR-V is priced at ₹ 28.27 lakh (Ex-showroom Delhi) for the base model.

Honda Civic - ₹ 2.5 lakh

When Honda reintroduced the Civic in the Indian market in March 2019, the car instantly became a hit. Sales numbers for the next months showed that the Honda Civic outsold its rivals like the Skoda Octavia, Hyundai Elantra and Toyota Corolla Altis. Now, Honda is offering discounts and other buyers benifits of upto ₹ 2.5 lakh on the Honda Civic. The Honda Civic is priced at ₹ 17.93 lakh (Ex-showroom Delhi).

Honda BR-V - ₹ 1.1 lakh

Honda BR-V has not been one of those legendary Honda cars like the Honda City or the Civic or the CR-V, which have been around for ages. It comes from Honda's new school of design, it has the practicality of an MPV, 3 rows of seats and at the same time does not lack behind on the design front. Now Honda is offering a discount of upto ₹ 1.1 lakh on the BR-V. The Honda BR-V has a competitive price and starts at ₹ 9.52 lakh (Ex-showroom Delhi).

Honda City - ₹ 70,000

Honda's most popular car in India. Honda City has been Honda's highest-selling car in the Indian market for decades now. The City is considered a reliable C-segment sedan which has gained the trust of the Indian public over the years. The car is economical and easy to maintain. The Honda City also packs some of the latest features and competes very well with the likes of Hyundai Verna, Maruti Ciaz, Volkswagen Polo, Skoda Rapid and the Toyota Yaris. Honda is now offering discounts and other buyers benefits upto ₹ 70,000 on the Honda City. The Honda City is priced starting ₹ 9.81 lakh (Ex-showroom Delhi).

Honda Jazz - ₹ 55,000

The Jazz is Honda's premium hatchback in the Indian market. It competes with the likes of Hyundai i20, Maruti Baleno, Volkswagen Polo and the Toyota Glanza. Honda Jazz is known for its uncompromising space in the interiors which give the car the feel of a much bigger car. Honda is offering discounts upto ₹ 55,000 on the Honda Jazz. The Honda Jazz starts at ₹ 7.45 lakh (Ex-showroom Delhi).

Honda Amaze - ₹ 47,000

For a long-time Honda City was Honda's entry-level sedan in the Indian market. But in the last 5 years, Honda has given the Indian customers a cheaper option -- Honda Amaze. The Amaze has been successful in its own rights but has not been able to replicate the success of the Honda City. The company is now offering discounts up to ₹ 47,000 on the Honda Amaze. The car starts at ₹ 5.93 lakh (Ex-showroom Delhi).

