Citroen Aircross Comfort Edition launched at Rs 9.09 lakh with premium cabin upgrades

New Delhi:

Citroen just rolled out the new Aircross Comfort Edition in India, adding a bit of polish to their SUV lineup. They’re zeroing in on what people actually want: a more comfortable, upmarket cabin but without bumping the price up too much.

What's new in the Aircross Comfort Edition?

The Comfort Edition is Rs 20,000 more than the regular You variant, landing at Rs 9.09 lakh (ex-showroom). But the surprise is that if you go for the Plus variant, you get all the Comfort Edition perks at no extra cost.

Inside, the changes are easy to spot. Citroen swapped out the old seat fabric for beige leatherette, tossed in adjustable headrests both front and back, and used a black-grained finish on interior panels. They’ve thrown in soft-touch surfaces and some silver accents, so the whole cabin feels more upscale than the base model. Bottom line: it’s a nicer place to spend time, especially if you value comfort on long drives.

Beyond the new edition, Citroen offers three accessory packs if you want more features:

Optional custom packs introduced

The You Pack, at Rs 36,600, brings a 10-inch touchscreen, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a reverse camera with guidelines, fog lamps, soft-touch interior pieces, and styling extras like wheel covers and chrome.

The Plus Pack, costing Rs 8,460, is slimmer—it gives you a reverse camera, wireless phone charging, chrome cladding for the doors, and some added styling bits.

Then there’s the Max Pack for Rs 40,000, aimed at those who want the works. It bundles a JBL audio system with an amplifier, front and rear dashcams, and audio alerts.

Across the range, the Aircross gives you modern kit:

LED projector headlamps

Alloy wheels

A 10.2-inch touchscreen

7-inch digital cluster

Wireless phone connectivity

Auto climate control

Ventilated front seats

Auto-dimming rearview mirror

A wireless charger

Steering-mounted audio controls

As for engines, you have got two petrol options. The You and Plus variants run an 82hp, 1.2-litre naturally aspirated engine with a 5-speed manual. The Plus and Max trims get a peppier 110hp, 1.2-litre turbo-petrol, mated to a 6-speed manual, with the Max also offering a 6-speed automatic.

And of course, it’s not alone out there. The Aircross butts heads with the Hyundai Creta, Maruti Grand Vitara, Renault Duster, Kia Seltos, and Honda Elevate—a crowded segment, honestly.

Still, with the Comfort Edition and those custom packs, Citroen’s made a pretty solid case for buyers who want a feature-loaded, comfy midsize SUV without stretching their budget too far.