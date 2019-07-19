Image Source : FILE Hyundai Kona: India's first electric SUV gets 120 bookings in 10 days

Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) Friday said it has received 120 confirmed bookings for its newly launched full electric SUV Kona.

The Kona electric vehicle (EV) was launched in India on July 9, 2019 priced at Rs 25.3 lakh. The company claims that the vehicle delivers a range of 452 km in one single charge under standard testing conditions.

HMIL National Sales Head Vikas Jain said the confirmed 120 orders for the long range electric SUV in just 10 days of its launch is an expression of Indian customers' acceptance to high end future technologies offered by Hyundai.

He further said digital enquires and footfall at the company's dealerships have increased as the customers are excited to experience electric cars.

"The change of perception and adaptability is clearly visible as there is huge interest and request for test drives," he added.

Globally, the company has sold over 15,000 units in markets like Canada, USA, Europe, Russia, Korea and Australia.

