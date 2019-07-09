Hyundai Kona Electric SUV launched in India. Check price, specs, photos and complete details

Hyundai Kona Electric SUV launched in India

All-new Hyundai Kona Electric has been launched in India today in a glittering ceremony at Greater Noida's Buddh International Circuit. Kona Electric is priced at Rs 25.30 lakh ex-showroom. Kona is Hyundai's first electric crossover SUV and meets international environmental norms. The launched is timed at a time when the Indian government led by PM Narendra Modi is making a strong pitch for electric vehicles in India. In fact, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her budget speech announced that car loans for electric vehicle will attract lesser interest rates.

Hyundai Kona Electric will be India's first fully electric SUV on road. The all-new Kona offers advanced technology in Eco and clean mobility.

Appealing to costumers with an active, eco-focused lifestyle - Hyundai Kona electric will offer youthful design, sporty driving and advanced technology offering first long-range green SUV with 452 km per charge.

"India is ushering into a new era with clean and connected mobility. We are committed to the government's vision of shared, connected and clean mobility. Hyundai is leading the feature mobility solutions globally and will bring in the most relevant technology in the clean mobility space in the Indian market. As we embark on the journey on India's future mobility, the launch of India's first fully electric SUV Kona will be a revolutionary and definitive forward move to change the perspective towards electric cars altogether." said Mr SS Kim, MD and CEO of Hyundai Motor India LTD.

Here are the special highlights for Hyundai Kona

Kona Electric has a distinctive design:

Hyundai Kona electric has a futuristic design. The combination of class and sporty looks is engraved in the foundations of Kona. The front grille has a futuristic design as well as practicality as it is also holding the charging port.

Hyundai Kona SUV comes with sporty aesthetics and futuristic body styling. High efficiency LED lights with DRLs. Futuristic front grill that also holds within it the charging port. Hyundai Kona has an impressive aerodynamic rating of -- 0.29 Cd. Interior: Unique option of driver concentrated air conditioning

Colors Available:

​The all-new Hyundai Kona comes in 4 color options.

Phantom Black Polar White Marina Blue Typhoon Silver

The polor white color also comes in the option of phantom black roof.

Hyundai Kona Performance Specifications:

​Hyundai Kona BHP- 136ps Hyundai Kona Torque- 40.27kgm Hyundai Kona Range- 452 km 0-100 Acceleration- 9.7 seconds Battery- 39.2 kWh Advanced lithium-ion polymer battery. Running Cost - 1/5th of equivalent petrol engine DC fast charger is capable of charging the Hyundai Kona upto 80 per cent within one hour. AC wall charger that comes with the car can charge the car fully in 6 hours and 10 mins. Portable charger (2.8 kW) can charge the car fully in 19 hours. Zero Emission Pure EV Warranty - 8 years or 1,60,000 km

Here are the other features of Hyundai Kona electric

EXTERIOR

Bi-Function LED Headlamps

17-inch alloy wheels

Rear spoiler with HMSL

Sporty Roof Rails

OVRM

Smart electric sunroof

Body-color door handles

Dual tone roof (Optional)

INTERIOR

Leather seats

Leather-wrapped steering wheel

Premium soft touchpad on dashboard

Metal pedals

Digital instrument cluster with supervision

INFOTAINMENT

17.77 cm in size

EV screen

Touchscreen display audio

Radio, USB, Aux, bluetooth

Charge management

Energy information

Energy consumption

Steering mounted audio and Bluetooth control

Apple CarPlay

Android Auto

Voice Recognition

COMFORT AND CONVENIENCE

Smart electric sunroof

Button type shift by wire technology

Front ventilated and heated seats

10 way power- driver seat with lumbar support

Electric parking brake with auto hold

FATC

SAFETY

Six airbags

ABS with EBD

Electronic Stability Conrol (ESC)

Vehicle Stability Management (VSM)

Hill-start Assist Control (HAC)

Rear camera with guideline

Tyre pressure monitoring system (High line)

All disk brakes

Virtual engine sound system

EV Unique features

Drive mode select – ECO / ECO +, COMFORT, SPORT

Paddle shifters for adjustable regenerated braking

One pedal driving

Smart Eco pedal Guide

Option of Driver only Air Conditioning

Utility mode

After the launch of Kona Electric, Hyundai plans to bring in 44 eco-friendly models on road .by 2025, out of which 23 could be electric vehicles.

Watch the video of the moment when Kona was launched

Launch moment captured from the Hyundai Kona Launch Event held at the Buddh International Circuit. #HyundaiKona #hyundaiindia @indiatvnews @HimaanshuS pic.twitter.com/Ymn6WXZ2Jm — Sidhant Mamtany (@SMamtany) July 9, 2019

