Hyundai Kona Electric SUV launched in India. Check price, specs, photos and complete details

All-new Hyundai Kona Electric has been launched in India today in a glittering ceremony at Greater Noida's Buddh International Circuit. Kona Electric is priced at Rs 25.30 lakh ex-showroom. Kona is Hyundai's first electric crossover SUV and meets international environmental norms. The launched is timed at a time when the Indian government led by PM Narendra Modi is making a strong pitch for electric vehicles in India. In fact, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her budget speech announced that car loans for electric vehicle will attract lesser interest rates.
Hyundai Kona Electric will be India's first fully electric SUV on road. The all-new Kona offers advanced technology in Eco and clean mobility.
Appealing to costumers with an active, eco-focused lifestyle - Hyundai Kona electric will offer youthful design, sporty driving and advanced technology offering first long-range green SUV with 452 km per charge.
"India is ushering into a new era with clean and connected mobility. We are committed to the government's vision of shared, connected and clean mobility. Hyundai is leading the feature mobility solutions globally and will bring in the most relevant technology in the clean mobility space in the Indian market. As we embark on the journey on India's future mobility, the launch of India's first fully electric SUV Kona will be a revolutionary and definitive forward move to change the perspective towards electric cars altogether." said Mr SS Kim, MD and CEO of Hyundai Motor India LTD.
Here are the special highlights for Hyundai Kona
Kona Electric has a distinctive design:
Hyundai Kona electric has a futuristic design. The combination of class and sporty looks is engraved in the foundations of Kona. The front grille has a futuristic design as well as practicality as it is also holding the charging port.
- Hyundai Kona SUV comes with sporty aesthetics and futuristic body styling.
- High efficiency LED lights with DRLs.
- Futuristic front grill that also holds within it the charging port.
- Hyundai Kona has an impressive aerodynamic rating of -- 0.29 Cd.
- Interior: Unique option of driver concentrated air conditioning
Colors Available:
The all-new Hyundai Kona comes in 4 color options.
- Phantom Black
- Polar White
- Marina Blue
- Typhoon Silver
The polor white color also comes in the option of phantom black roof.
Hyundai Kona Performance Specifications:
- Hyundai Kona BHP- 136ps
- Hyundai Kona Torque- 40.27kgm
- Hyundai Kona Range- 452 km
- 0-100 Acceleration- 9.7 seconds
- Battery- 39.2 kWh Advanced lithium-ion polymer battery.
- Running Cost - 1/5th of equivalent petrol engine
- DC fast charger is capable of charging the Hyundai Kona upto 80 per cent within one hour.
- AC wall charger that comes with the car can charge the car fully in 6 hours and 10 mins.
- Portable charger (2.8 kW) can charge the car fully in 19 hours.
- Zero Emission Pure EV
- Warranty - 8 years or 1,60,000 km
Here are the other features of Hyundai Kona electric
EXTERIOR
- Bi-Function LED Headlamps
- 17-inch alloy wheels
- Rear spoiler with HMSL
- Sporty Roof Rails
- OVRM
- Smart electric sunroof
- Body-color door handles
- Dual tone roof (Optional)
INTERIOR
- Leather seats
- Leather-wrapped steering wheel
- Premium soft touchpad on dashboard
- Metal pedals
- Digital instrument cluster with supervision
INFOTAINMENT
- 17.77 cm in size
- EV screen
- Touchscreen display audio
- Radio, USB, Aux, bluetooth
- Charge management
- Energy information
- Energy consumption
- Steering mounted audio and Bluetooth control
- Apple CarPlay
- Android Auto
- Voice Recognition
COMFORT AND CONVENIENCE
- Smart electric sunroof
- Button type shift by wire technology
- Front ventilated and heated seats
- 10 way power- driver seat with lumbar support
- Electric parking brake with auto hold
- FATC
SAFETY
- Six airbags
- ABS with EBD
- Electronic Stability Conrol (ESC)
- Vehicle Stability Management (VSM)
- Hill-start Assist Control (HAC)
- Rear camera with guideline
- Tyre pressure monitoring system (High line)
- All disk brakes
- Virtual engine sound system
EV Unique features
- Drive mode select – ECO / ECO +, COMFORT, SPORT
- Paddle shifters for adjustable regenerated braking
- One pedal driving
- Smart Eco pedal Guide
- Option of Driver only Air Conditioning
- Utility mode
After the launch of Kona Electric, Hyundai plans to bring in 44 eco-friendly models on road .by 2025, out of which 23 could be electric vehicles.
Watch the video of the moment when Kona was launched
Hyundai Kona Electric SUV launched in India. This will be India’s first fully electric SUV.— Sidhant Mamtany (@SMamtany) July 9, 2019
Launch moment captured from the Hyundai Kona Launch Event held at the Buddh International Circuit. #HyundaiKona #hyundaiindia @indiatvnews @HimaanshuS pic.twitter.com/Ymn6WXZ2Jm
Also Read | All-new Hyundai Kona Electric launched in India; price starts at Rs 25.30 lakh
Also Read | MG Hector SUV launched in India; check price, specifications and variants