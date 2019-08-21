7 top selling cars of 2019

Image Source : PTI Auto Sector Crisis: Amidst major slowdown, here are top 7 selling cars of 2019

Indian auto market is undergoing its worst crisis in over two decades. Sales figures for most carmakers have dipped significantly in the first half of 2019. Companies are shutting down their factories because of low demand and stocked up inventories. Over 2.5 lakh people have lost their jobs in the process.

Amidst this major crisis, there have been some cars that have had decent sales much to the relief of the carmakers.

Here is the list of top 7 cars who held their ground amidst the worst crisis in the Indian auto sector.

MARUTI SUZUKI SWIFT Maruti Suzuki Swift ​

Maruti Suzuki Swift has been the most popular hatchback in India over the last decade. It comes as no surprise that the Swift has been the highest selling car in the first half of 2019. In the month of May alone Maruti Suzuki sold over 17,000 units of Swift. Maruti Suzuki Swift starts at Rs 5.14 lakh (ex-showroom) MARUTI SUZUKI ALTO

Maruti Suzuki Alto

Maruti Suzuki Alto comes in at second spot with over 16,000 units sold last month and over 20,000 units sold in April. Alto is Maruti Suzuki's entry-level hatchback. Maruti Suzuki Alto starts at Rs 2.93 lakh (ex-showroom) MARUTI SUZUKI DZIRE​

Maruti Suzuki Dzire

Maruti Suzuki's entry-level sedan comes in at the third spot. The Dzire also sold over 16,000 units last month. If figures are to be looked at for the last year same time, Maruti Suzuki Dzire was the most sold car in the Indian market. The Dzire starts at Rs 5.82 lakh (ex-showroom) MARUTI SUZUKI BALENO​

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

Maruti Suzuki Baleno comes in at fourth spot with 15,176 units sold last month. Baleno is a Maruti's premium hatchback sold at Maruti's premium showroom -- Nexa. The impact of the auto sector crisis can be seen in the figures of Maruti Suzuki Baleno. Last year this time it had sold over 19,000 units and stood at third spot. Maruti Suzuki Baleno starts at Rs 5.58 lakh (ex-showroom) MARUTI SUZUKI WAGONR

Maruti Suzuki WagonR ​

Maruti Suzuki WagonR comes at fifth spot with over 14,000 units sold last month. WagonR is another one of Maruti Suzuki's hatchback which got a model refresh recently. The Maruti Suzuki WagonR starts at Rs 4.19 lakh (ex-showroom). MARUTI SUZUKI EECO

Maruti Suzuki Eeco

Surprise addition to the list is Maruti Suzuki's utility van Eeco which has made it to the top selling cars list after a long time. The Eeco sold over 11,000 united last month. Eeco is a utility vehicle mostly used for commercial purposes. The Maruti Suzuki Eeco starts at Rs 3.56 lakh (ex-showroom). HYUNDAI CRETA​

Hyundai Creta

The only non-MSI car to make the list is Hyundai Creta which comes at the seventh spot with over 9,000 units. Hyundai Creta sold over 11,000 units last year same time. Hyundai Creta is also the most expensive car in the list and falls in the category of compact SUVs. The Hyundai Creta starts at Rs 9.6 lakh (ex-showroom).

