Auto Expo 2023: PRAVAIG to present India's 1st electric military utility vehicle

Auto Expo 2023: Bengaluru based Indian electric vehicle manufacturer PRAVAIG will be presenting the country’s first Electric Military Utility Vehicle – VEER at the Auto Expo 2023. The Pravaig pavilion has been designed with a military camouflage theme in order to provide visitors a glimpse of VEER in its operational mode. Visitors will be able to get a firsthand look at VEER which has been developed for handling most challenging terrain.Visitors would also get to learn about its cutting-edge features and capabilities for handling the most challenging terrain.

In addition to VEER, PRAVAIG will exhibit its deep tech-enabled mobility, which includes cell cases from previous experiments, Devialet (a French audio system making its automotive debut with Pravaig), a carbon fibre bonnet (a component of the only 100% carbon fibre e-SUV), 6-axis robotic arms, and some of the most cutting-edge suspension systems.

PRAVAIG FEATURES

PRAVAIG will introduce its first made-in-India electric SUVs, the DEFY and the VEER. The DEFY (pre-production model) is a powerful long-range civilian version, and the VEER (off-roading military version) is a powerful long-range civilian version. Both versions combine extraordinary power with extraordinary range in vehicles that are safer and lighter than most EVs. The deliveries are expected to begin on Diwali 2023 and continue beyond.

Pravaig, with the release of the Defy EV, has officially entered the electric SUV market. The electric vehicle has open order books and is priced at Rs 39.5 lakh. Pravaig claims that deliveries will begin in late 2023. With more than 500 kilometres of range and over 400 horsepower, the Pravaig Defy's specifications are comparable to those of luxury SUVs from German manufacturers that cost three times as much!

