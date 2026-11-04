Apple's foldable iPhone Duo faces supply shortage as memory chip prices surge

Apple’s latest and first-ever foldable iPhone Duo have been facing some hitches just ahead of the holiday season. Despite having high demand, the device seems to face shortages. There has been no information on why the shortage or the crisis is coming up but as per the tech giants, the main culprit is said to be the shortage of key parts and a hike in memory chips’ price. For Indian buyers, customers are hoping to get their hands on Apple’s most expensive smartphone, which has a foldable handset.

Apple iPhone Duo sales: Sold out within days of launch

The iPhone Duo was the most demanded iPhone of the year, which reportedly sold out in just a week after the launch in late October (2026). Even with its steep USD 2,000 (nearly Rs. 1.8 lakh) price tag, Apple has not given customers any exact update on when the stock will arrive.

BBC further reported that the Chief Operating Officer (COO) Sabih Khan acknowledged that the company is still unable to source all the parts that are needed in Duo. He further stated that the team has been pushing hard to get the device into customers’ hands.

On the other hand, the new CEO John Ternus sounds positive about production. And he further admitted that the supply and demand will even out over time.

iPhone Duo screen issues are also reported

As per the reports, there are issues with the display, as a lot of reports were released where some users complained that the inside folding display could crack right at the crease.

Apple said that it is replacing the affected units, and they claim that the problem will only affect a small number of units from the company.

The new foldable iPhone Duo is the first big handset from the company which has a foldable book-style device, and has been redesigned in nearly 20 years. This marks its debut in the foldable market.

Rising memory chip costs add to Apple's challenges

The main issue is that memory chip prices are climbing fast. Ternus called the spike ‘unprecedented’, blaming the surge on skyrocketing demand from AI companies. OpenAI, Anthropic, and other big names keep pouring cash into their data centres, bulking up on memory and storage and driving prices even higher.

Apple is said to be still struggling to get enough advanced processors too, especially those cutting-edge chips from TSMC in Taiwan. Supply headaches might stick around into next year, with iPads and Macs facing some of the roughest shortages, according to Khan.

Despite several hiccups, Apple’s finances are humming along. They pulled in USD 114 billion in revenue between July and September, up from USD 102 billion last year. Pre-tax profits also climbed, hitting USD 36.1 billion. iPhone revenue jumped 17 per cent to USD 57 billion, Macs surged 27 per cent to a record USD 10.7 billion, and they sold more iPhones worldwide over the last year than ever before. But it was not all good news, as iPad sales dropped by 10 per cent and wearables like Apple Watch and headphones slipped 7 per cent.

Keep in mind, these figures do not include the iPhone Duo since it dropped after the quarter closed in late September.

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