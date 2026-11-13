5 Upcoming SUVs expected to launch in India by 2027: New Hyundai Creta to Compact EV

Hyundai is working to launch a bunch of new SUVs in India. There is a mix of petrol, diesel, CNG, electric, and hybrid engines, so you are looking at options for pretty much any kind of driver. The lineup includes the next-gen Creta, a compact electric SUV made right here, a CNG-powered Bayon, a fresh three-row hybrid model, and a tough off-roader inspired by the Boulder concept.

Some will hit the market by 2027; others are still baking in the development oven. Here are 5 Hyundai SUVs you will want to keep an eye on.

1. Next-generation Hyundai Creta

Hyundai plans to launch the next Creta in 2027. Folks have already spotted it testing, and the spy shots show some big changes to both the exterior and the cabin. Expect a new dashboard design with a massive Pleos infotainment screen, a slim digital cluster, and a revamped steering wheel. The rear seats could get more comfortable, plus there should be more tech and safety gear.

Under the hood, the same 1.5-litre petrol and diesel engines as before, and the turbo-petrol likely sticks around, too. Hyundai is considering a strong-hybrid setup this time, so the new Creta should be better on fuel. An all-wheel-drive version might show up in international markets, but it is unclear if it will be available in India.

2. Hyundai’s new compact electric SUV

There is a compact electric SUV coming, and Hyundai’s calling it HE1i internally. It will roll out by March 2027 from their Sriperumbudur plant in Tamil Nadu. The EV uses the E-GMP (K) platform- the same as the Hyundai Inster overseas.

You will get standard and long-range battery options, with local Exide batteries under the floor.

Expect a next-gen infotainment system and Level 2 ADAS features. It will go head-to-head with other compact electric SUVs in India, like the Tata Nexon EV.

3. Hyundai Bayon CNG

Hyundai is readying the Bayon CNG for launch in January 2027. It uses the same petrol engine as the standard Bayon, but runs on CNG as well. To help with boot space, Hyundai is working on an underbody-mounted dual-cylinder CNG setup, so you will not lose much cargo room.

The Bayon CNG will give Hyundai a bigger slice of India’s booming CNG market, where Maruti Suzuki is currently the leader.

4. New three-row Hyundai Hybrid SUV

Hyundai is working on a three-row SUV, codename Ni1i, that will sit between the Alcazar and Tucson. The big feature for the car is a strong-hybrid powertrain. It is made for families who want something roomy, fuel-efficient, and a notch more premium than the Alcazar.

Competition includes the Mahindra XUV 7XO and Tata Safari. The exact design and specs are still in the works, but it could hit the roads in late 2027.

5. Hyundai Boulder: Inspired off-road SUV

Hyundai is working on a rugged SUV which is based on the Boulder concept. The car was first shown off in 2026 in a boxy shape, chunky cladding, and an upright look that screams off-road. They even filed a design patent in India, so it could be local.

The Boulder concept also features Hyundai’s first body-on-frame architecture, which it's developing for a US pickup truck. But so far, Hyundai has not confirmed anything about bringing a Boulder-inspired SUV to India, and the engine details, four-wheel-drive system, and launch dates are all still up in the air.

What to expect?

Hyundai has been aiming to broaden its mix of powertrains and jump into new SUV segments. The next-gen Creta and the electric SUV will probably steal the spotlight, while Bayon CNG should appeal to buyers who watch their fuel bills. The 3-row hybrid can help beef up Hyundai’s family lineup, and if the Boulder-inspired model arrives, it will give Hyundai a foothold in the off-road lifestyle market.

Of course, most launch dates and details are still unconfirmed, and we will get to know about the exact models once the company makeses the official announcement.

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