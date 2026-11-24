JSW MG Motor is said to be working on giving a newer look to the Windsor EV in 2027. Since debuting in September 2024, this electric MPV car from the leading auto company has sold around 86,000 units so far (by the time of writing). now, as per the reports, the new updated Windsor EV will be featuring a fresh style, along with more features. Furthermore, it will also come with a larger battery for even better range- one of the most important factors for electric car buyers.

Bigger battery, better range

The major upgrade in the 2027 Windsor EV will be the battery capacity- whihc will upscale, and it will come with a new 61kWh battery pack. It will be paired with a front-mounted electric motor. MG has not yet shared exact numbers yet for power, torque, or range, but the improvements sound promising.

For context, the current Windsor EV offers two LFP battery options:

38kWh

52.9kWh

Both use a 136bhp electric motor with 200Nm of torque. The smaller battery manages a 331km range- the larger one can push up to 449km on a single charge.

With the new 61kWh battery, expect to go even farther- though official figures are not out yet.

What’s new inside and out

Besides the bigger battery, the facelifted Windsor EV should sport some fresh design tweaks and added features inside. Expect updated exterior looks, new upholstery choices, and refreshed interior trims. The current model gives buyers two interior themes:

Knight Black with the smaller battery

A dual-tone Ivory cabin for the 52.9kWh version

Features

Existing features already include a panoramic sunroof, a nine-speaker Infinity sound system, wireless charging for your phone, ambient lighting, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support, ventilated front seats, and rear AC vents. On top of that, you get Aero Lounge seats, six airbags, all-four disc brakes, a 360-degree camera, and parking sensors at both ends. The facelift will probably add even more goodies to this list.

Windsor EV: Sales in India

The Windsor EV has witnessed a strong demand in India, ever since it hit the market. Sales data further shows that MG has sold 34,012 units from January to September 2026, making it a top-selling electric car during that time, data claims. With this kind of sales number, the car has outpaced it's leading rivals in India like the Tata Punch EV (who sold 27,923 units), Tata Nexon EV ( who sold around 27,062), and Mahindra XEV 9S (sold around 25,943 units).

MG is likely to stand stall in the EV segment by launching the updated version of Windsor EV. It will be placing itself as a leader in EV car market of the country. there is still no world about the exact launch date, price in India for further detailed features.

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