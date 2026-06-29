2026 Renault Kwid Facelift to debut on July 3: New design, bigger touchscreen and 6 airbags expected

New Delhi:

Renault is all set to launch the new 2026 Kwid facelift in India on July 3, and this will be the biggest launch from the company which has been witnessed in years. The new car will bring a more up-to-date cabin along with the upgraded safety gear. On the mechanical front, no big changes will appear, and the company will want the new Kwid to stand out again in India’s crowded affordable hatchback scene.

Dacia-inspired exterior design

The first thing that you will notice is that Kwid’s new face takes cues from the Dacia Spring EV, which will give it a sharper edge. As per the reports, it is hinted that the company will rework the front end with bold Y-shaped LED daytime running lights, a fresh grille, and a more aggressive bumper. At the back of the car, it is expected to pair with matching Y-shaped LED tail lamps, a restyled bumper, and some sleek tweaks to the tailgate. The higher trims get new alloy wheels for a more polished look.

The Kwid keeps its compact footprint, still 3,731 mm long, with a 2,500 mm wheelbase and 184 mm of ground clearance. It stays prime for city traffic and those narrow parking spots.

The cabin is expected to get a major upgrade

From the inside, the car will come with a new dashboard with a bigger touchscreen sporting better smartphone connectivity and upgraded software. Renault is further working on a cleaner dashboard layout, a restyled steering wheel, updated digital gauges, a refreshed centre console, and new trim and buttons.

Basically, the whole vibe inside is about to feel a lot more modern and welcoming.

Safety and features

Safety is getting a boost in the new Kwid. This time, the new variant comes with six standard airbags. Depending on the trim you can pick, you will find features like a touchscreen infotainment system, wireless smartphone connectivity, a reverse parking camera, steering-mounted controls, a digital instrument display, and those signature LED DRLs.

Engine and transmission

As for what’s under the hood, the tried-and-true 1.0-litre three-cylinder petrol engine sticks around, putting out about 68 hp. You still get to pick between a 5-speed manual and a 5-speed AMT automatic gearbox. Renault says the fuel efficiency remains solid, between 21.7 and 22.5 km per litre depending on which version you go for.

Expected price and rivals

Pricing details will be unleashed on July 3, and what we expect is a slight step up from the current model, which exists in India. The new Kwid should be priced from about Rs 4.5 lakh to Rs 6.5 lakh (ex-showroom). Once it launches, it’ll keep going head-to-head with rivals like the Maruti Suzuki S-Presso, Alto K10, and Tata Tiago.

This facelift is not about the new Kwid, but it is a part of a bigger Renault playbook for India. Next up: the new-gen Duster, a seven-seater sibling, and an electric vehicle, all aiming to make Renault a bigger name in the market.