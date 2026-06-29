2026 Hyundai Elantra unveils all-new 8th-gen car with fresh design and upgraded hybrid technology

New Delhi:

Hyundai just pulled the covers off the all-new, eighth-generation Elantra at the 2026 Busan Mobility Show in South Korea, which is known as the Avante there. The new Elantra has grown in size, is sharper on the outside, smarter on the inside, and offers improved petrol and hybrid powertrains. Pricing’s still under wraps, but it’ll hit the South Korean market first before rolling out to the rest of the world.

Bigger dimensions and sharper styling

This Elantra is now 4,765 mm in length—55 mm longer than the last one—and 30 mm wider and boasts a 30 mm longer wheelbase, now at 2,750 mm. The design is classic Hyundai: bold lines, split LED headlights, T-shaped DRLs, a wide grille, and that muscular side profile. In the back, you get more T-shaped LED taillights, a ducktail spoiler, and a sportier bumper that scream premium.

Premium cabin packed with technology

Step inside and you will see Hyundai’s taken big swings on tech and comfort. The dashboard’s minimal, dominated by a 14.6-inch touchscreen running Pleos Connect infotainment and a slick digital instrument cluster. There’s Gleo, Hyundai’s new AI voice assistant, a Bang & Olufsen audio system, dual wireless charging pads, power front seats with memory, dual-zone climate control, a built-in dashcam, Digital Key support, and a 360-degree camera setup. It’s loaded with connected-car tech and smarter voice controls, making everyday driving a little less ordinary.

Petrol and hybrid engine options

Buyers will have two engine options:

2.0-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine 145 bhp

CVT automatic transmission 1.6-litre hybrid powertrain 155 bhp combined output



Improved battery efficiency and transmission

The hybrid technology has got a boost too, as it is expected to offer better fuel efficiency and smoother driving.

Safety gets a major upgrade

The new Elantra comes equipped with an extensive list of safety features, including the following:

Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS)

10 airbags

Lane Keeping Assist

Adaptive Cruise Control

Forward Collision Avoidance Assist

Blind Spot Monitoring

Rear cross-traffic alert

Price, availability and India launch

Hyundai is keeping low-key on the pricing ( by the time of writing).

First stop for the new Elantra will be South Korea, then it rolls out to North America and other markets in Asia.

As for now, India's launch was something which was not talked about. Sedans just are not selling as they used to, and buyers are picking SUVs and EVs instead, and Hyundai’s busy expanding its lineup in those categories.

Still, even if Indian roads do not see the new Elantra, it makes one thing clear: Hyundai’s not holding back on design, hybrid efficiency, or tech. This is easily one of their most advanced sedans yet.