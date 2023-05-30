What to do during pregnancy to make children intelligent and sharp-minded? Astrological measures to take

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK What to do during pregnancy to make children intelligent and sharp-minded?

Every mother wants the best for her baby and women trying to become mothers must also understand that to have a healthy and intelligent baby, you have to start preparing now. If you want to have an intelligent child, then you do not need to wait for the onset of pregnancy or the birth of the child. According to science, there are many things that you can start before pregnancy to get a sharp-minded and intelligent child. To ensure that your child inherits your mindfulness, start now, as we bring you eight tips that will ensure that your child grows up smart and intelligent.

Talk with your baby

You don't have to wait for your baby to be born and then talk to you. During pregnancy, the fetus and the unborn child can also be addressed and talked about.

Consume fresh fruits

Mothers should not be irresponsible in consuming fresh vegetables and fresh fruits during their pregnancy. Because these types of foods not only control the weight but also affect the intelligence of the baby growing in the womb.

Reduce your stress

Recent research has proved that the stress of the mother during pregnancy is one of the factors affecting the intelligence of the baby. Whenever the mother is under stress during pregnancy, it has a negative effect on the intelligence of the unborn child. That's why mothers should stay away from stressful environments during pregnancy.

Be careful about the teeth

Mothers should take special care of the cleanliness of the mouth and teeth because oral and dental diseases during pregnancy affect the health of the baby and the weight of the baby also decreases. Women who do not take care of the cleanliness of their mouth and teeth during pregnancy, have to face the possibility of facing difficulty in teaching children later.

Control your weight

Most women experience obesity during pregnancy and due to this, they gain weight. That's why women should be careful about their weight during pregnancy so that your born baby can be born with normal weight. The increase in the weight of the mother during pregnancy is the reason for the decrease in the weight of the child, which affects the mental abilities of the child. Research has shown that children born of normal weight are intelligent.

Avoid sugar intake

It is good during pregnancy that mothers keep the intake of sugar to a minimum. The importance of sugar in foods is kept in the category of low and unhealthy food. If you want your baby to be smart, then reducing your sugar intake during pregnancy is important.

Listen to music carefully

Music has miraculous effects on the health of the baby, but keep in mind that while listening to music, do not use headphones, but let the baby listen to the sounds of the music so that he can recognize different sounds and enjoy classical and soft music. Could take Be aware that music has a constructive effect on the child's intelligence.

Consume healthy oil

Some mothers do not consume all types of fats in pregnancy considering them to be the cause of obesity, whereas this assumption is wrong. Rather, for the birth of an intelligent child, it is necessary that mothers consume healthy oil in their diet.

Almonds, walnuts, and hazelnuts contain beneficial fats. The fatty acids omega-3 and omega-6 found in fish and seafood are beneficial for the brain of the fetus (unborn baby) and help improve the nervous system, blood, and immune system.

Don't neglect calcium intake

Calcium is another essential mineral for mothers to help babies grow up smart and have healthy brains. In addition to the provision of other sources of calcium, there are also dairy products that provide calcium, as well as other nutrients such as iron, folic acid, vitamin C, and fiber, so almonds, figs, and raisins, are good sources of calcium for the brain. Eat salmon, fish, spinach, and broccoli (cabbage). Gram and lentils have a high amount of calcium in grains.

Benefits of chanting mantra

According to astrologer Chirag Bejan Daruwalla, although the child's being intelligent and cultured also depends on the upbringing, whatever the mother does during the time of the child in the womb, has a direct effect on the child as well. If a pregnant woman chants these mantras daily, it will have a positive effect on her future child. Due to this, the health of the pregnant woman also remains good. By chanting these mantras the child becomes virtuous, wealthy, and fortunate.

First Mantra

रक्ष रक्ष गणाध्यक्षः रक्ष त्रैलोक्य नायकः.

भक्त नाभयं कर्ता त्राताभव भवार्णवात्.

Raksha Raksha Ganadhyaksha Raksha Trilokya Nayak.

Devotee Nabhayam Karta Tratabhav Bhavarnavat.

Second Mantras

संपूर्ण मंत्र विनियोग: अस्य गोपाल मंत्रस्य, नारद ऋषि:, अनुष्टुप छंद:, कृष्णो देवता, मम पुत्र कामनार्थ जपे विनियोग:

Complete Mantra Viniyog: Asya Gopal Mantrasya, Narad Rishi:, Anushtup Chhand:, Krishna Devta, Mama Putra Kamnarth Jape Viniyog:

ध्यान: विजयेन युतो रथस्थित: प्रसभानीय समुद्र मध्यत: . प्रददत्त नयान् द्विजन्मने स्मरणीयो वसुदेव नंदन:

Meditation: Vijayen Yuto rathsthit: prasabhaniy samudra madhyata. Pradatta nayan twin dreejanmen smarniyo Vasudev Nandan:

संतान गोपाल मंत्र: ऊं देवकी सुत गोविंद वासुदेव जगत्पते. देहि मे तनयं कृष्ण त्वामहं शरणं गत:

Santan Gopal Mantra: Om Devki Sut Govind Vasudev Jagatpate. Dehi me tanayam Krishna tvamahan sharanam gatah.

