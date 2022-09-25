Weekly Horoscope (Sept 26 to Oct 2): Leos will be frustrated, Libra shouldn't invest money to avoid loss

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Representative image

Weekly Horoscope (Sept 26 to Oct 2): As we see a transition from September to October, things will change for zodiac signs in terms of finances, career, love and relationship. While some like Aries, Taurus and Aquarius see a fulfilling week ahead, Leos and Libra should make sure that don't spend unnecessarily. Gemini, on the other hand, must realise that luck is not in their favour. Know more astrological predictions about your week below:

Aries

Ganesha says this week will be beneficial for you. This is because you will be able to achieve your dreams and goals in life and your value in society will increase during this time. Your hard work and self-sacrifice will pay off this week. Make sure you are following God's orders. Your family will support you at all times, which will help you to settle all your problems easily. You need to take blessings from elders in your family. Assure your siblings that you support them when they need it so that they don't feel alone. You will do a good job professionally, which will help you to get a lot of praise from the higher authorities. You should think creatively about your future right now. Choose the right one in life so that you can achieve success in less time. Finance will be prosperous as before. During this time you will be able to make some important investments, which will help you in improving your living standard. Your partner will be a caring person, who will support you at all times. This week will be one of the best times for you and your family. You will be able to act maturely and attain spiritual growth. It will also help you create a stable future for your family. This is also a time when you will be able to achieve your goals in life.

Taurus

Ganesha says this week will be wonderful for the people of the Taurus sign. Believe in your luck and try to plan your actions properly. Otherwise, you will soon encounter bad situations. Make sure you spend quality time with yourself this week. Your personal space will give you relaxation. This festive time will bring some surprises for you. You can also think of marriage as this is a profitable time to do so. You will be on top of your professional life this time. Use this opportunity to interact more with your superiors and impress them with your abilities. You will soon be promoted to a higher post based on your qualifications and abilities. Your financial condition will improve, which can help in investing in a better way. However, this is the time when you should be saving. Take the help of your partner when needed and try to be as transparent as possible. This will strengthen your relationship. This week is going to be a very good time for you, at this time you will be able to discover new things about yourself. Grow your social network so you can build strong bonds. You will soon find yourself in a more stable position in life.

Gemini

Ganesha says this week will be difficult for the people of the Gemini zodiac. This can lead to adverse situations that you may not have even imagined. You need to realize that luck is not favoring you at present. Your personal life will be full of challenges right now. You will not be able to maintain good relations with your relatives this week. Keep an eye on your siblings from time to time, or they may end up doing things that are not acceptable at all. You need to work as hard as possible and impress your superiors this time. Do not talk inappropriately with your co-workers at this time. You need to maintain a cordial relationship with each of them so that you can do your work within the stipulated time. The economic situation will remain stable for now. However, this is not a good time for new investments. You may have to bear the loss which you will not be able to cope with. Strengthen your relationship with your partner so that you can trust each other whenever needed. The second week is not going to be a good time for you. However, there is always room for change in your life. Be patient and look forward to new beginnings that will change your outlook on life in general.

Cancer

Ganesha says this week is going to be very good for Cancer people and their family members. You will be able to achieve big goals in life and also get self-satisfaction. Make sure you are able to connect with your family members in a better way. Your parents will guide you on the right path in life. Health issues may bother you, but you need to keep them under proper control. Your professional life will be stable, which will help you to think about your future. You will be promoted to a new post, as your higher officials will be impressed by your work. You maintain cordial relations with your colleagues. The financial situation will improve, so there is no need to worry. You need to invest as much as possible for profitable returns. Make sure you follow your partner's advice, as it will be very fruitful for you in life. You need to accomplish each of them so that you are able to make a difference in your life. This is also a good time to think about new beginnings that should happen soon in your life.

Leo

Ganesha says this week will be a beneficial time for Leo people. This is because you will be able to balance your life in an even better way. This will help you become a mature person and you will be satisfied with yourself. You have to be patient the whole time to get the blessings of others. Misunderstandings in your family will frustrate you and you will not be able to express yourself. Spend some time alone to gain mental stability. The work will go on as usual, and you will be able to get some important projects going. You will give your best to get promoted to the post of your choice. Save the last time of the week for some rest and plan a trip somewhere nearby. Your financial condition will improve and it will help you to make any investment. While it is always a good idea to increase your savings, now is the time to do so. Express your feelings in front of your partner to bring transparency to your relationship. Increase your faith in people this week so that you can trust them whenever necessary. This is going to be a profitable time as you are going to improve your personal and professional life in a good way. Make sure that you do not lose your talent in the process.

Virgo

Ganesha says this is not the right time for Virgo sign people to indulge in unnecessary discussions with anyone. Otherwise, you may hurt the feelings of others. Be very careful in the choice of your words, and you will achieve success in due course. Your family members and relatives are going to support you. Be grateful for them and plan outings with them. You also need to keep an eye on your children so that they do not indulge in negativity. You need to pay more attention to your work than ever before. Give enough time to each project so that you can complete them wholeheartedly. Your seniors will be impressed by your work and may also promote you this week. Financial condition will remain stable and you will be able to make better investments. Don't spend unnecessarily or drain your savings. Your love relationship will be full of enthusiasm and your partner will be a caring person. The second week is about to come with lots of celebrations and festivities. You need to rest as much as you can, but also need to focus on your goals in life. Take one step at a time so that you can complete your work in due time.

Libra

Ganesha says you need to focus on your goal in life so that no one can demotivate you in any way. It can be a difficult process, but you have to go through it. Your family will be extremely supportive and they will let you fulfill your dreams. It is your responsibility to give your parents a sense of belongingness of love. Take their valuable advice when required. Your professional life will be stable and you will be able to take some important decisions this week. Business people will find this time beneficial because your stars are going to support you. This is a good time for students and freshers as well. Your financial condition will improve a lot, but you should save as much as possible. This is not the time for new investments, otherwise, you may face losses. This week is going to be an important time, at this time you will take positive decisions in your life. Be very careful about some things and don't let the negativity overwhelm you. Be the kind of person who can handle your life in the best and best possible way.

Scorpio

Ganesha says this is the right time for Scorpio sign people to start something new in life. You will get support and confidence from the people around you. Try to focus on your career right now and balance your life in the best possible way. Your family needs to understand your responsibilities in life. You can better connect with each of them. Siblings can be a matter of concern for you at present. You may plan a trip with your parents this week. This is the time when you need to prove yourself to others. Do not let yourself be in any way affected by the negativity of your co-workers and superiors. You will soon be able to emerge victorious. Financial stability will be there and you will be able to invest in risky possibilities. Keep your savings under your control, your savings may be spent for some time. Your partner will be a loving person who is going to take care of you so try to bond with them in a better way. The second week of September will be great for you and your family. This is because you will be able to make more positive life choices and change your life for the better. This is going to have a long-term impact on your life in general.

Sagittarius

Ganesha says Sagittarius sign people should make good relations with people this week. These are the relationships that you should give priority in life at present. Do not ignore your health, try to take care of yourself as much as possible, then only you will be able to take care of others in your family. Your professional life is going to go through some difficulties. You will not be able to express yourself well in front of your superiors. It will be disappointing, but try to prove your point whenever possible. Money will increase and you will be able to increase your savings. Profit from succession is also likely, and it will be huge this time. Make sure you connect better with your partner. If you are in a serious relationship then there is a possibility of getting married too. This week will be important for you and your family. This is because you will achieve something for yourself and not for others. Working selflessly will eventually bear fruit. It is your responsibility to make people realize who you are and what you want.

Capricorn

Ganesha says this week, time will be very good for Capricorn people. You may be able to balance your personal and professional life in the best possible way. This is the right time to think about a new beginning in life because you are ready for it in every way. Control your anger, otherwise, your personal life will be affected. Try to remain passive during idle discussions with your family. Your parents will soon find out that it is their fault. You should take your profession seriously at this time. Otherwise, you will miss out on opportunities that could have worked wonders in your life. Your colleagues will support and encourage you during this time. Your financial condition is going to be a bit bad. Increase your savings as much as possible. Your partner will help you at this time. Be thankful to him for being such a loving person in your life. The second week is not going to be the best time for you, but it is definitely going to teach you a lot of life lessons. Beware of people who are trying to harm you in some way or the other.

Aquarius

Ganesha says Aquarius sign people will have a very good time this week, but you need to be cautious. Make use of every other opportunity that comes your way so that you don't have to regret it later. It is important that you realize how important your decisions are in the present. You will not be able to articulate yourself in front of your family and relatives. People will take advantage of your surroundings, and they will even make fun of you as someone who is not able to handle problems easily. Presently focus on your profession. This is going to have a positive effect on your personal life as well. You are going to get promoted to a higher post where you need to work even harder. However, the power and privileges you will get will help you prove your point. Your financial condition will be stable enough to invest in something profitable. You can buy a new house and move your family there as soon as possible. This is going to be a favorable property for you. This week is going to be full of emotions for you. Though there will be challenges in your life, you will be able to deal with them effectively. This will help you grow into a mature person capable of controlling life.

Pisces

Ganesha says this week will be comfortable for Pisces sign people. You have been working hard for a long time and now the time has come for you to rest as much as you can. Make it a goal to spend some time alone to find spiritual satisfaction. You should strike the best balance between your professional and personal life. You will get the full support of your family in this matter. Keep an eye on your kids occasionally so that they don't get into mischief. Your professional life will be quite stable and you will be able to take some positive decisions in your life. Focus on your current goals so you don't get distracted. This is a good time for business people as you will get many opportunities. Your financial condition will improve immensely, and you will be able to satisfy yourself with lots of savings. Try to convince your family that unnecessary spending is not favorable. You need to work on your relationship with your partner so that you can have a cordial relationship. This week will be a good time for you to grow into a better person. Soon everything will be fine, so work hard as you can. Keep an eye on people who are still not able to digest your success.

(Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author. They do not reflect the views of India TV)

Read More Astrology News