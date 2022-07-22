Weekly Horoscope (July 25 to July 31): Cancer should avoid investment plans, know about other zodiac signs

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Weekly Horoscope (July 25 to July 31)

Weekly Horoscope (July 25 to July 31): The last week of July has many surprises, good news and a little bit of bad news for different zodiac signs. On July 29, Jupiter will retrograde in Pisces which will leave an impact on all the 12 zodiac signs including Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces. Know what stars have in store for you this week and what precautions you should take in terms of business, personal life and health.

Aries:

Ganesha says that your social boundaries will increase this week. Helping others in their troubles can give you spiritual happiness. It is possible to buy new things at home. Any positive activity of the offspring will make you feel happy. Exercise caution before making any unnecessary travel at this time. Be aware that a little carelessness can lead you astray from your goal. You will be annoyed by the rising expenses at this time. A plan related to the business area will come in handy. There may be some flaws in the coordination between husband and wife. Health will be excellent.

Taurus:

Ganesha says most of this week will be spent completing your personal and family activities. Resolving a few family disputes will create a relaxed and peaceful atmosphere in the home. Your talent in social activities will come in handy due to your excellent personality and transactional skills. Trusting a stranger will be harmful to you. Take some time to listen to the children's problems and also for their solutions. Avoid land sales. Activities in the workplace will be great. The cooperation of the brothers at this time will further develop your work. There will be tension in the relationship between husband and wife over a small matter. Be careful not to go outside the house. There may be complaints of cold and fever, due to which you will not be able to pay proper attention to your activities.

Gemini:

Ganesha says your patience and restraint will help you to maintain your work ethic. Any problem related to the admission of children will be resolved. Spending some time in religious and spiritual activities will give you peace of mind. Due to laziness and sluggishness, you will try to avoid your work. Try to complete your tasks on time. Consult an experienced person if you have difficulty making any decisions. There is a need to focus more on current occupation at this time. Spend some time with family too. Health will be good.

Cancer:

Ganesha says with your strong will and confidence, many important tasks will be completed. There will be more hard work but also success. You can come out of many difficult tasks with your understanding. The youth of this zodiac sign will be worried about their goal. This week they may face a few obstacles. Spend some time in solitude or in a spiritual place. It is better to avoid investment plans. You can focus on maintaining proper order in the workplace. Marriage can go on happily. Health can be a little weak.

Leo:

Ganesha says perform your tasks practically. Don’t get bogged down in emotions at this point. If the rupee is stuck somewhere, there is full hope of getting it back. Proper time will also be spent on home maintenance tasks. Don't let old negative things overpower you. Spend some time in self-reflection. Defects such as anger and haste need to be overcome. There will be a slight improvement in business activities at this time. The family atmosphere will be happy. Mild seasonal health issues can be a problem.

Virgo:

Ganesha says it is important to reconsider before starting any of your plans at this time. This will allow you to correct your shortcomings and achieve the right result. Believe in karma instead of destiny. There may be a mild dispute with a close relative. Try to solve the problem wisely. Do not neglect the health of the elder members of the household. There is a need to improve the business system. Spouse and relatives will give full cooperation in solving problems. This week, you may face problems like abdominal pain and loss of appetite.

Libra:

Ganesha says there will be a few challenges at this time. Accept them, you will have a definite success. Standing firm on your principles will also increase your respect in society. This is the right time to solve any problem at home. A few people with jealousy can cause trouble for you. So be careful. The advice of others may prove to be wrong. So believe in your ability. Students of this zodiac sign will be frustrated by the failure of any of their projects. You may need to work harder in the workplace. Don't invest money anywhere at this time. There will be some tension in the family regarding any issue. The vehicle also needs to be used with caution.

Scorpio:

Ganesha says the completion of any desired work at this time can bring more peace of mind and happiness. At this point, the planetary position is dominating your destiny. Getting some good news can boost your self-confidence and energy. It is important to control your ego and anger. However, there is also the possibility of financial loss due to a close friend. Maintain coordination in business related to the partnership. There will be sweetness in the relationship between husband and wife. Pay more attention to yoga and exercise.

Sagittarius:

Ganesha says personal relationships will become stronger. Following the advice of elders will help you to find the right guidance. Your mind will be happy to invest in activities according to you. The ongoing feud with neighbors will also go away. Keep in mind that if you want to get respect from other people, you have to respect them too. The possibility of an unpleasant event can cause fear and stress in the mind. Students need to pay more attention to their studies. Don't spend time on any new work today. Husband and wife will maintain proper harmony with each other. Mild seasonal diseases can occur.

Capricorn:

Ganesha says at this time any serious issues related to the family will be discussed. The result will also be positive. An emotional bond with close relatives will be strengthened. The students of this zodiac sign will be proud to have completed any of their projects. Parents will maintain friendly relations with their children. Excessive control can make them more stubborn. Don't let the youth fall in love and compromise with their time and career. Maintain transparency in all business-related activities at this time. Don't let any outsider interfere in the affairs of the house. The excessive workload can cause pain and swelling in the legs.

Aquarius:

Ganesha says any dispute will be resolved through conversation this week. The inspiration and blessings of a well-wisher will prove to be a blessing for you. There may be some good news from children too. The expenses will rise. Do not give advice without asking about someone else's personal matters, otherwise, you may be harmed. Your budget should also be considered before helping a close relative. If you are planning to partner with someone to grow the business, your decision will be positive. Cooperation and coordination between family members will be maintained properly. Health will be fine.

Pisces:

Ganesha says making wise decisions and trying to do most of the work accurately will give you success. Stuck money will come back in installments. The help of an elder will be very beneficial to you in times of trouble. Sometimes negative thoughts can arise in your mind and you can deviate from your goal. At this point, even the children may be distracted from their studies. Do not take an interest in illegal activities. You may face more competition in the workplace. The relationship between husband and wife will be sweet. Health will be fine.

