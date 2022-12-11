Weekly Horoscope (Dec 12-Dec 18): Gemini's professional life will be complicated; favourable for Leo

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Weekly Horoscope

Weekly Horoscope (December 12-December 18): With more expectations are hope, the third week of December is here. This week, special focus needs to be on finances, purchase or sale of property, jobs and health for all zodiac signs. The changing planetary positions of the stars will determine what positives and negatives the upcoming days have for you. Taurus needs to be responsible. A stranger can give you a surprise during this period. Besides, you need to take care of your kids. Know from Chirag Bejan Daruwalla the weekly astrology prediction for all zodiac signs from December 12 to December 18.

Aries

Ganesha says this week will be favorable for you. You will be able to handle your personal and professional life very well. Try to keep up your good work so that you can enjoy a good life. Your family needs to understand your emotions completely. In this way, try to express your emotions as much as possible, so that you do not feel lonely. If you are already in a serious relationship, this is a good time to consider marriage. Along with this, try to make a special connection with your siblings. During this, you will have a very good work life.You can also get a chance to rest at the end of this week. You will also travel in connection with work. Use this time to be alone in the peace of nature. During this period, your seniors will be very impressed with your performance and will offer you a good position. Take care of your finances this week and spend wisely. If you save your income now, you will have a stable future. You should work on improving your communication with your partner. Try to understand their emotions and react appropriately. It will be a great time for you and your family. Its positive result will also affect your career. This will help you to think in the right way about your future goals and dreams.

Taurus

Ganesha says this week will bring many responsibilities for you. During this, you will find many ways through which you can be successful in life. Follow the right path in this way so that you can be proud of yourself in the times to come. You will be able to enjoy a great time with your family. A stranger can also give you a surprise during this period. Besides, you need to take care of your kids right now. Your professional life will go well, provided you are sincere toward your work. Complete all your pending tasks on time to impress your seniors. This is the only way you can get promoted to a higher position. During this time your financial condition will be good and you can also invest in profitable sources of income. Think about it seriously and don't become a victim of fraud. Your income will determine your lifestyle so try to ensure a stable life. Apart from this, your love life will go well and your partner will be loving and caring. You can see some positive changes this week. At this time you will have a lot to do both personally and professionally, although you will also get a good result. So don't be afraid of negativity and give your 100% so that you can be proud of yourself.

Gemini

Ganesha says this week will be good for you. For this reason, you need to be very careful about your relationship with your near and dear ones. Do take out some time to spend with your family. Listen to them because you might get some good advice from them. You need to take care of your elders in the family. Children can be a cause of worry. Apart from this, try to plan an outing with your parents this week. Your professional life will be full of complications this week. You will not be able to give your best in your work. Thus try to remain calm during the conversation to avoid trouble and misunderstanding. However, your colleagues will be very supportive throughout. Take care of your finances and save as much of your income as possible. Keeping the family in mind, you need to increase your savings. Apart from this, you and your partner will develop a closer and stronger bond. This week can be very volatile for you emotionally. During this time you will feel frustrated and angry at everything. However, maintaining a positive outlook on life can be beneficial for you. This week you also need to think about yourself and your family. Thus bring out the positivity inside you and try to live accordingly.

Cancer

Ganesha says this week will be favourable for you. You will be able to take important decisions which can help you a lot. Remember that there is nothing to fear in life as your family and friends will always be there to support you. Along with this, you should also try to remain optimistic. Your family needs to understand your feelings. This is the only way you can fully connect with your family. During this time your siblings will also trust you in important matters. Try to give them some space and try to talk to them more often. Your work will keep you busy. However, you will be rewarded for your efforts, so try to focus on your work. Thus you will see the changes very soon. Your colleagues can also be very supportive of you and can also celebrate your success. Your finances will be fine and you can invest in a profitable source of income. You can get a big benefit from it soon. If there is any kind of risk in this investment, then take advice from a professional before taking the final step. During this time your partner will be very supportive, so try to spend quality time with them. Things will be very good for you this week. You will also be able to achieve tremendous success. The competition going on around you may make you anxious, but very soon, you will find your way in life. Thus you need to focus on your talents and aspirations.

Leo

Ganesha says you will be able to communicate effectively with others. In this way, people will trust you completely, so take any responsibility very wisely. At this time you will get some new friends who will remain with you for life. You will also get the full support of your parents and they will also help you in finding the right path. For this reason, talk to them as often as possible and keep them happy. Your children will become your strength during this period and will support you in every situation. Also, take care of your siblings so that you bond well as a family. Focus on your work this week and complete all your pending tasks. Your seniors will also be impressed by your work and they will offer you a new position with great respect. You deserve this respect, so try to enjoy every moment as long as you can. Your colleagues will also join in your happiness. Your financial condition will be stable, but it needs your constant attention. Along with this, you also need to increase your savings to have a stable life. If you're committed to your relationship and give it your full attention, your relationship will grow and improve. This way you will be able to better connect with your partner and have productive conversations with them. Try doing some fun activities this week. This will make you feel good and also happy. You have been through a lot in the last few days. For this reason, try to spend time with your friends and family members so that you feel right. This way very soon you will be able to muster up the strength and support to lead a good life.

Virgo

Ganesha says you will learn many valuable lessons this week. You will win over your enemies, which will make you the center of attraction. Apart from this, you have to learn many things which can make you a mature person. Your family and relatives will be helpful to you. However, they will also criticize some of your decisions taken in life. You need to stay strong and not get confused during this time. Those people will soon be able to realize their mistakes and will reconnect with you to lead a better life ahead. Take your profession seriously this week and work hard in it. This is the right time for you to gain success and recognition. During this time the higher management at your workplace will be looking for responsible people, so now is the time to stay ahead of everyone. Apart from this, maintain friendly relations with your colleagues. Your financial condition is going to improve during this period. You can invest in profitable sources of income but try to be cautious as much as possible. You will also get the constant support of your partner. Thus you should be thankful that you have such a nice person in your life. This week is going to be very mixed. However, you should figure out what is best for you at this point in time and live life accordingly. Along with this, take some such decisions in life which are necessary now. Thus, you will be able to secure a better life for your family.

Libra

Ganesha says this week is going to be very good for you. During this time, you will get a new job and you will start a completely new life. Try to emerge as a mature person to handle the problems that come in your life. There may be some difficulties in family life, but you will be able to remain calm and stable. This trait will help you gain fame and recognition very soon. Your family will be proud of you and they will also celebrate your achievements. Your work this week will decide how much you are able to hold on to your position. This is a critical time when you need to prove yourself. In this way, your seniors will be impressed with you and will offer you a good position that will be permanent. This time is good for people associated with the business of accessories. Your financial condition will be very good soon, but you need to start saving now. This is the only way to ensure a stable future for you and your family. Apart from this, in your love life, your partner may sometimes misunderstand you, so try to have a good conversation. This week can be challenging for you. There will be ups and downs in your life, but you need to organize your personal and professional life accordingly. May stability and peace come soon. The stars will be in your favour, so there is nothing to worry about.

Scorpio

Ganesha says this week may be tough for you, but you will be able to face every tough time with ease. Initially, this time will be troubling for you, but you will fight very well against all odds. You will have a great time with your family. You have inspired people in your life so try to make positive connections with each one of them. As a parent, you may be worried about your children during this period. You need to take your profession seriously. Otherwise, you will lose opportunities for advancement. Also, help your colleagues to complete the tasks on time. This time is going to be very good for the people involved in the wholesale business. Your financial condition is going to improve rapidly, so there is nothing to panic about. All you need to do is save as much as possible for a stable future. During this time your relationship with your partner will become more stable and secure. Thus you will be able to create a stronger bond. This week will be different for you and your family. During this, you will be able to complete many tasks in a reasonable time. It is going to make you more confident and strong. With this, trust your lucky stars and try something new in life.

Sagittarius

Ganesha says you have to keep in mind that you are on the right track in life so that you can make the right choices. Your family will give you lots of love and the right guidance, which will help you in taking important decisions in your life. Tell your family how well you are doing in life so that they can celebrate this week with you. Along with this, you also need to focus on strengthening the relationship with your siblings. Your professional life will be stable this week and you will be promoted to a responsible position. Apart from this, due to work, most of your time may be spent traveling, but you will get a lot of time for yourself. Try to exceed the expectations of your seniors to take your career forward normally. During this, your financial condition will be good and you will also be able to invest in many resources. This investment can give great returns in the long run. Apart from this, try to express your feelings in front of your partner during this period. This will make your relationship stronger. This week is going to be very good for you both personally and professionally. You will be able to achieve those milestones in your life that you were dreaming of. Thus, make the most of every second opportunity to achieve success in the long run.

Capricorn

Ganesha says this time can be troublesome for you. Your reality will be different from your expectations. Because of this, you may get frustrated and you may also get angry. Though still, you should always remain optimistic towards life and choose the right path. During this time you will get many opportunities to feel proud of your family. Thus you need to maintain good relations with your close ones. These people will provide you with proper guidance and support throughout your life. During this period, there will be the full support of your siblings in your every decision. Take control of your professional life while exploring new opportunities this week. In this way, very soon you will be able to make people feel proud of your hard work and dedication. Make it a habit to try some new things that can be risky. Your financial condition is going to be stable. However, you may not be able to save as much as you had earlier desired or planned for. It's nothing to worry about, so don't overthink it. Talking about love life, you will expect love and care from your partner. This week is going to be challenging for you, but you will find some way or the other to manage the situation. This is because of your ability to always get the best out of life, so work on this ability significantly in order to be as successful as possible.

Aquarius

Ganesha says your life is getting better with each passing time. As a result, you must strive for success. This is the only way you will be able to satisfy yourself. Make it a productive time for yourself and your family. Try to spend more time with your family. Apart from this, also try to know what those people currently expect from you. Accordingly, you should give the necessary information to your parents and elders. You will experience hardship and frustration, but it will be over soon. You need to take your profession seriously. Complete all your pending tasks within the due date. At this time you can impress your seniors in this way. This can prove to be a great time for students preparing to start their careers in the scientific field. During this, your financial condition will be good and you will also be able to make better investments. For this reason, you need to increase your savings for some time. This week your mood will greatly affect your relationship with your partner. In this way, to keep the bond strong, you must have regular useful conversations. This week is going to be satisfactory for you and your family. You will be involved in many such adventures where you may be able to achieve success and recognition. During this, you should also enjoy every moment of life with your friends and family.

Pisces

Ganesha says this week will be wonderful for you and your family. So enjoy this time with your family. It will help you to relax and get mental satisfaction. Your family members will be helpful and will teach you many useful things. In this way improve your relations with your siblings as well. Learn about their problems and try to provide practical solutions. Your professional life will be full of responsibilities. You have to complete all the tasks to impress your seniors and get the desired promotion. At this time, you need to complete the work together with your colleagues. Apart from this, this time will be beneficial for the students who are preparing for competitive exams. During this, try to control your expenditure. Otherwise, you will lose all your savings very soon. You should talk about your problems with your partner so that you can solve them together. Your relationship will be happier and better. This way your partner will be there for you whenever you need support. This week will present many challenges for you. Thus you should be prepared for the complexities of your life. This will make way for new beginnings in your life. This week you can manage your personal and professional life well. Basically, it will be a good time for you.

