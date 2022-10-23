Weekly Horoscope (24 Oct to 30 Oct): Taurus, Virgo should focus on work; Scorpio must avoid laziness

Follow us on Know weekly astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Weekly Horoscope (24 Oct to 30 Oct): In this week, the auspicious festival of Diwali will be celebrated across India. While there will be festive cheer in the beginning of the week, one must not forget to take charge of the work commitments as well. This week will be important for people involved in government jobs as it can get affected due to planetary movements. Know from Chirag Bejan Daruwalla how the fourth week of October will turn out to be for you and if the changes will be beneficial or not. Also, know by what measures you can make the most of this week.

Aries

Ganesha says the mind will be influenced by good and progressive thoughts. Positive thinking will bring color in a new direction. Put your mind into some creative work. Politicians can have a strong hold on governance. The mind can be restless in taking important decisions. With the support of your mother, your side of the family will be strong. Ongoing efforts in education competitions will be fruitful for you. Some new successes will come through hard work. Control anger on Sunday and Tuesday. The job environment can be a bit distasteful for state employees. Good opportunities for profit on Thursday and Saturday will keep the mind happy. With the implementation of new schemes in the economic field, the chances of progress will increase.

Taurus

Ganesha says relations with high-level people will be formed this week. Some worries will bother you. Accidental travel may happen for your career this week. Old touching incidents will be effective on the mind. Efforts will be made to solve the blocked works on Monday and Tuesday. Don't feel bad about small talk of family members. Expenditure is possible in fulfillment of family responsibilities. On Wednesday and Friday, you will be worried about amassing material comforts. Government employees will be busy. The mind will be disturbed by the ill health of someone in the house. The fear of economic imbalance due to more expenditure than income will disturb the mind.

Gemini

Ganesha says speaking everything in a rude way can be harmful. This needs to be rectified. Your mind can be ready to face difficult problems with full enthusiasm. If you stop criticising others, you are more likely to benefit from close relationships. Despite everything being normal, the mind will be a victim of disinterest. The mind will be influenced by good aspirations. New situations will bring in new talent. Being away from home for some important work can be unpleasant. Spiritual feelings will affect the mind on Tuesday and Thursday. Students will have a good time. Be careful while traveling on Friday and Saturday. Give up laziness in important tasks.

Cancer

Ganesha says with struggle, there will be new successes. The mind surrounded by worries will be concentrated in the shelter of God. Progress is possible through efficiency. Some odd situations will become a hindrance in the workplace. Students should not be careless in education. Reputation will increase due to any religious or social work. There is a possibility of minor tension in the house. Despite due diligence on Sunday and Monday, there will be concerns due to not getting the desired results. On Thursday and Friday, the mind will be affected by happiness and enthusiasm. Will be able to make plans come true. Popularity and dominance in the job profession will increase. There is a possibility of increasing intensity in love relations.

Leo

Ganesha says, keep the faith in yourself and focus on proving your ability by showing your skills in the field. Efforts will be made for some important auspicious work. Any important work that has been stuck for a long time can be solved. Some will be pleased with the fruitfulness of the planned efforts. The mind thinking about morals and immoral on Monday and Tuesday can be unable to adjust to the physical environment. Beware of secret enemies. New business relations will intensify on Wednesday and Saturday. You will get the benefit of government power. Will be popular with creative works. You will get the support of elders. The job environment will be pleasant.

Virgo

Ganesha says it may not be possible that everything will be in your favor. So, act wisely in every situation. If you become a little more expressive, you can get success soon. On one hand, there will be a happy situation in the family, while someone's ill health will make the environment sad. There will be busy times for government employees. On Monday and Tuesday, hard work will be intense for the fruitfulness of any important work. There will be a favorable situation in the workplace. Your talent will shine in employment. Middle of this week, there will be a feeling of dissatisfaction due to not getting the desired success in the endeavor areas. There may be some upheaval for politicians.

Libra

Ganesha says the present week is full of struggles and worries. Forget the old things and start life afresh. Both happiness and sorrow keep on coming and going in this life. So be patient in every situation. It is not okay to have an ego in important relationships. You will be busy in the workplace so focus on fulfilling family obligations in a timely manner. The family atmosphere will be pleasant on Sunday and Tuesday. Expenditure on material comforts is possible. There will be chances of the fulfillment of any important family obligation. Differences are possible with a colleague on the job on Thursday and Saturday. Don't take any decision out of passion. A focused mind can become emotionally lacking in romantic relationships.

Scorpio

Ganesha says some financial and domestic concerns will create pressure on the mind. You will get the most out of the relationship with tact. You can take full advantage of your eloquence in the workplace. The planetary compatibility of the present transit is beneficial for you. People will be worried about the ill health of someone in the family. Government employees will find some changed situations in the job pleasant. Any important unobstructed work in the family will be resolved. Attraction toward the opposite sex on Thursday and Friday can cause tension. Laziness can deprive important benefits. Don't feel bad about the family's words.

Sagittarius

Ganesha says luck will support you this week. You will be busy will increase in some new work. You may be worried about fulfilling important responsibilities related to children. Pay attention to the health of the life partner. Do not neglect your duties. On Sunday and Tuesday, there will be a possibility of some religious work being completed in the family. Your good feelings can make the work a success. Will take advantage of intellectual abilities in the workplace. Do not be negligent in any kind of legal matter on Friday and Saturday. Difficulties are possible in a journey undertaken for an important purpose. Your proximity to people of bad and flattering nature can be harmful to you.

Capricorn

Ganesha says will be popular for carrying out important plans. Relationships will be strengthened through sociability. This is a good chance to rectify old mistakes. Therefore, leave the old grudges and make the relationship sweet. Situations like separation between relatives can make you depressed. Good desires will be awakened in the mind on Sunday and Monday. Loss is possible due to hasty work. Closeness with politicians will increase. There will be an increase in material happiness. Problems are possible due to the behavior of a colleague or officer on the job on Friday and Saturday. Emotional expectations will be painful in close relationships. The mind can be worried about the happiness and unhappiness of family members.

Aquarius

Ganesha says to try to forget the past and live in the present. There will be chances of profit in employment. An unstable mind will be unable to concentrate on the goal. A strong man like you should not lose heart because the whole family's burden rests on you. Fears about the future will prevail in the mind. Difficulties are possible due to attraction toward transgender relations. There is a sum of expenditure in the household. On Wednesday and Thursday, the mind will be worried about the efficient fulfillment of any important responsibility. By increasing the activity, we will move towards progress. Will be enthusiastically ready to implement new schemes. On Friday and Saturday, the mind will be sad due to the lack of respect from the family members. Give up laziness in important tasks.

Pisces

Ganesha says this week, there will be a feeling of happiness and peace from God's faith. Your combative nature will enable you to tackle every problem. The mind will be filled with old touching incidents. Taking care of dignity in the family brings gentleness to all relations. Emotionally the mind will feel lonely. On Monday and Wednesday, interest in creative and social work will increase. The mind will be happy with some pleasant news suddenly. On Wednesday and Saturday, the mind will be worried due to obstruction in some important work. Intensity will increase in old relations but avoid failure and slander. Beware of the activity of opponents in the workplace. Your serious nature reduces emotional exchange in relationships. So improve it.

