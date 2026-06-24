Vyatipat Yog 2026: Sun and Moon's alignment may bring challenges for these 5 zodiac signs on July 10

New Delhi:

According to Vedic astrology, Vyatipat Yog, set to occur on July 10, 2026, is seen as one of those planetary alignments that calls for a bit of caution. It is often linked with challenges, particularly around decision-making, finances and mental balance, so astrologers tend to advise taking things a little slower during this window.

As per Drik Panchang, the yoga will begin at 6:53 am and continue until 12:27 pm. It forms due to a specific positioning of the Sun and Moon, and is generally considered unfavourable. While its effects can be felt more broadly, some zodiac signs are expected to experience it more intensely than others.

These 5 zodiac signs may need to be extra cautious during Vyatipat Yog

Taurus

For Taurus natives, money matters may need extra attention. There is a chance of sudden expenses cropping up, which could throw budgets off track and create some financial pressure. It might be wise to hold off on any new investments for now.

On the personal side, things could feel a bit strained. Missing out on a family or social gathering might upset close ones, and tense conversations could add to mental stress. Some may also notice irritation or discomfort in the eyes.

Gemini

Gemini natives might find it harder than usual to make clear decisions. It would be sensible to double-check important documents before signing anything and avoid rushing into business choices.

Communication could also be tricky. Speaking without thinking might lead to misunderstandings or even bigger disagreements, whether at work or in social circles.

Leo

For Leo, this period may bring a noticeable rise in mental pressure. Those in jobs could feel the weight of increased workload and expectations.

Getting along with seniors or authority figures might not be as smooth as usual. Personal relationships could also need a bit of care, as misunderstandings or trust issues may surface. Keeping calm and avoiding arguments over small matters could help keep things steady.

Aquarius

Aquarius natives are advised to tread carefully when it comes to property and new ventures. Starting something new or entering into a deal on 10 July may not go as planned.

There could also be financial setbacks in business. It might be better to postpone decisions related to buying or selling property or vehicles. At home, differences in opinion could become more noticeable, so patience will be key.

Capricorn

Capricorn natives may feel a slight slowdown during this period. Physical fatigue or low energy levels could make everyday tasks feel more demanding.

Some may also experience discomfort related to the ears. It is generally advised to avoid lending large sums of money right now, as getting it back later might not be easy.

What to do and what to avoid during Vyatipat Yog

Traditionally, this is not considered a good time to begin new or auspicious activities. Ceremonies and major milestones such as mundan, engagements, housewarming rituals or starting a new business are best postponed.

Instead, focusing on spiritual practices may help. Spending time in prayer, meditation, chanting mantras or engaging in charitable acts is believed to bring a sense of calm and help ease the negative effects associated with this yoga.

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