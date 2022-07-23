Virgo Weekly Horoscope (July 25 to July 31): Do not neglect your health, know your astrological predictions

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Virgo Weekly Horoscope

Virgo Weekly Horoscope (July 25 to July 31): The last week of July will be full of ups and downs for Virgo people. According to expert astrologer Chirag Bejan Daruwalla, they might have to face a few challenges on the personal front. When it comes to their health, it is suggested that they do not be laid back towards it and make it a priority as 'health is wealth'. Even on the professional front things do not look that bright and it is advised that they try to make a few changes in their business models. There's no denying the fact that nothing can stop them from being successful if they put in hard work.

Ganesha says it is important for Virgos to reconsider before starting any of your plans at this time. This will allow you to correct your shortcomings and achieve the right result. Believe in karma instead of destiny. There may be a mild dispute with a close relative. Try to solve the problem wisely. Do not neglect the health of the elder members of the household. There is a need to improve the business system. Your spouse and relatives will give full cooperation in solving problems. This week, you may face problems like abdominal pain and loss of appetite.

(Inputs by celebrity astrologer Chirag Bejan Daruwalla)

(Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author. They do not reflect the views of India TV)

