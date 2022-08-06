Virgo Weekly Horoscope Aug 8 to Aug 14: Health issue may arise, relationship troubles will persist

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Image representing Virgo zodiac sign

Virgo Weekly Horoscope Aug 8 to Aug 14: The month of August will be a testing time for Virgos as people of this zodiac sign may face issues with their partners. This time will be very delicate and special care must be taken while dealing with the relationship issues with the partner. As they say, it takes two to tango. So Virgos will have to consider their partner's point of view also in every matter. Stress due to overwork may also be a major problem for the people of this zodiac sign. Know what this week has in store for you from astrologer Chirag Bejan Daruwalla.

He says you will be feeling overjoyed by the work you have done this week. You have a lot of expectations, from yourself and you feel your partner does not believe in your ideas, but you need to approach the issue delicately. Try to see your partner’s point of view as well. If you explain carefully, they would understand that you are as capable as them. Frequent stress due to work purposes might lead to stomach-related problems if you do not hydrate and eat well. You will have to either cancel your work plans by the end of this week or seek immediate professional help as your health will take up all of your attention and will bother you a bit by the end of this week.

(Inputs by celebrity astrologer Chirag Bejan Daruwalla)

(Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author. They do not reflect the views of India TV)

