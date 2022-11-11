Venus Transit in Scorpio: Gemini to face financial loss; Libra and Cancer will find love

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Venus Transit in Scorpio

Venus Transit in Scorpio: On November 11, Venus, the planet of love and modern-day materialistic comfort and luxuries is making its way to a watery sign, Scorpio, which is ruled by Mars. The feminine planet associated with business, beauty, love and marriage is going to stay there till 5th December 2022. The current transit of Venus is coincident with presence of Rahu in Aries (sign ruled by Mars) and Ketu in Libra (sign ruled by Venus). Based on the principles of Karma Positioning System (KPS) and Zero Numerology, a summative assessment of this transit of Venus suggests ‘flow of emotions’ which may reignite something related to the past as well as poses a risk of being misunderstood in romantic life.

Effect of Venus Transit in Scorpio on all the 12 Zodiac Signs

Aries

Get ready to flourish your business. Venus transit in Scorpio will bring expansion for your business. There are chances of profits from international trade. Additionally, real estate investment will be profitable. Couples will experience a burst of love, intimacy, and sexual energy in their relationships. Those who are single will meet their dream partner. Routine exercise and a healthy diet will keep you fit. However, you need to be cautious about your loved one's health.

Taurus

Making calculated investments in your business will reap the benefits in the long term. The time is suitable for securing profitable partnerships. Job seekers will be accepted for better positions. For Taurus, it's going to be a period of romance and respect. Marriage proposals are deemed to be successful. Long-term relationships can be troubled by conflicts but will soon resolve. Health-wise, you may deal with stress and frustration. Adopting proactive approaches to mental and physical health is non-negotiable.

Gemini

The transit in Scorpio will bring financial losses for Gemini. Investments will be fruitless, and leisure bills will empty your bank account. While work relationships with colleagues will flourish, your romantic relationship may be affected by false or true allegations of disloyalty. Thus, it's better to maintain a safe distance from the opposite sex. Your health may be affected by eye or stomach diseases. To avoid hormonal imbalances, eat a nutritional diet along with practicing calming yoga poses.

Cancer

Business or product launches will experience a poor start. Still, steady income will reach your bank account from previous deals. Investing in the share market will bring promising results. Avoiding rushing while choosing your partner will help you meet your soulmate. Conflicts with children will be mended. Those trying to conceive will be successful. Disputes in long-term relationships may bring anxiety and stress. Otherwise, the transit will be kind to your health.

Leo

Honest work will bring prosperity to your business. Though, collaborations will struggle to perform. Those in the corporates will get promoted for their hard work and support from colleagues. Your relationship with your friends and family, especially your father will improve as you will spend more time with them. The attraction will reignite between you and your spouse. During the transit, you will pay more attention to your eating habits and transform your diet. On the other hand, your parent figure will suffer with deteriorated physical health.

Virgo

Investing will backfire. Not only will it result in loss, but will drain your pockets as well. However, selling services, products and property will be profitable. Job seekers will experience difficulty. Hostility and disagreements with your partner will vanish. Your love life will be blooming with grace. Unconditional love from parents will fill you with gratitude. It will be a time for your health. Although, issues from chronic diseases will keep disturbing you.

Libra

Carelessness in purchase decisions will put you in trouble. You will take vital measures to ascertain the source before taking loans, buying expensive gadgets and property. Overall, there will be financial fulfillment. Mutual love and romance will occupy married couples' relationships. Unmarried couples are likely to get engaged or married. Singles will either find love or incredible arranged marriage proposals. Librans will enjoy overall stable health. However, menstruation issues or hormonal changes are going to negatively affect women.

Scorpio

Dear scorpions, be prepared to experience satisfactory financial days. Those involved in the import business will prosper. Job-seekers will finally receive an offer letter from a prestigious company. There are high chances of enjoying a foreign trip with your partner. Love is in the air for the scorpions. Singles will finally meet someone special. Venus transit in Scorpio will invite the best opportunities for investing in self-care products and activities. A gym subscription will make you fit.

Sagittarius

Spending wealth mindlessly on luxurious items will be more than heavy on your pockets. You will be drowning in debts and pending payments. Those seeking jobs will get lucky. Times will not be great for casual hookups. However, people in long-term monotonous relationships will embrace sensuality and romance. You will not be in your best health at this time. Regular medical checkups, a nutritious diet and yoga will maintain your health.

Capricorn

Entrepreneurs will give their best during this time. Thankfully, their efforts will be rewarded. Employees will be recognized for their stupendous work. Expensive yet meaningful purchase decisions will be made. Unavoidable situations will geographically distance you from close friends and family. However, you will stay connected with them via calls/messages. Managing stress and practicing either calming yoga poses or breathing exercises will drizzle your life with tranquility.

Aquarius

Income from multiple sources will flood your finances. Scheduling work trips will lead the way for long-term benefits. Past investments will surprise you with valuable returns. Superiors will value your position at the workplace. A vacation is lingering on the horizon for you and your family. This will strengthen your relationship with your loved ones and bring them closer. You are likely to be unfit due to lack of exercise and being careless with your diet. Your optimistic approach to live life will keep mental health issues away.

Pisces

The onset of the transit will be problematic for your business. Your payments may get delayed or partnerships will fizzle out. Wait for things to get okay before making major investments. While you will be bombarded with romantic proposals, hurrying into any relationship will save you from future heartbreaks. A small vacation is also waiting to be considered. Stomach issues will trouble you and your partner. You will be compelled to reduce junk food intake.

(The author is Sidhharrth S Kumaar, Astro and Numro Consultant & Founder, Numrovani)

(Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author. They do not reflect the views of India TV)

