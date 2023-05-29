Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Venus Transit 2023: Shukra gochar in Cancer effect on zodiac signs

Venus Transit 2023: Shukra Gochar in Cancer is taking place on May 30. The planet Venus is known to be a karaka or benefic planet of love and other material aspects in a person's birth chart. According to astrology, Venus has been considered the factor of love, romance, conjugal happiness, happiness, beauty, art, splendor, and luxurious life. Venus is generally recognized as a benefic planet. It will transit in Cancer, which is the fourth sign of the zodiac sign chart. Know which zodiac signs will benefit from this transit of Venus.

Aries

The love life of the natives of Aries may change slightly due to Venus moving into Cancer. During this, people of this zodiac can become a bit too emotional. Small things can bother them. During this time you may face some problems in the relationship with your beloved. Although your health will be fine, but you need to take care of your health.

Taurus

Due to the transit of Venus, you can change your emotions and enter the direction of becoming a social person. Financially, at this time you will get very good benefits from the point of view of your occupation, while for the salaried people, this time will be good for a job change or transfer the job. It is natural for love birds to see the transit of Venus in a powerful house that this time will bring mellowness to you, you will be able to unite the thinking of both to give good outcomes to others. Good progress will be seen in the field of education.

Gemini

The transit of Venus in Cancer will make you taste the best dishes. You will like to eat the best food and dishes. There will be happiness in family life. There may be a function in the house or there may be a marriage ceremony in which there will be a stir in the house due to the arrival of guests. You will get to hear the news of good economic benefits and you will get monetary benefits. There will be chances of profit in ancestral business. If you do any business in partnership, then the relationship with your business partner will be good, and together both will be able to take forward their business and get progress in it. The status of the family will be high at the social level. If you are in a love relationship, then this time will be favorable for the relationship. The matter of relationship with the family members can move forward, and further talks about marriage will create a wave of happiness in your mind. Health problems have to be given some attention.

Cancer

With the transit of Venus in Cancer, your position in the job will be good and your relations with senior officers will be cordial. If you do any business related to beauty products and women's cosmetics, perfumes, and women, then during this time you will see good growth and progress in that business. You will be able to make good money but avoid running excessively in the relationship. By doing this, love will increase in married life. There will be chances of full romance with your life partner and your relationship will improve. This transit will be good from the point of view of health. You have to pay attention to yourself a little and avoid becoming too materialistic, then you will be benefited and you will come closer to your loved ones.

Leo

Due to the effect of the transit of Venus in Cancer, there will be a strong possibility of going abroad. There will be an increase in your expenses, but you will not hesitate to spend lavishly for your comforts. Intimate relations will increase in married life. Despite a slight rift with the spouse, mutual love will remain. You should pay more attention to spiritual growth than material pleasures, otherwise, you may get upset later. This transit cannot be called more favorable from the point of view of health, so take care of your health. Consume plenty of water. Young children may have to face pneumonia and elders may have to face the problem of cold and cough. Working on a mobile for a long time can have side effects on the eyes. You can also buy a gadget during this time.

Virgo

The transit of Venus in Cancer will be a time of possibilities for you. Your wishes will start getting fulfilled due to which a wave of enthusiasm will run inside you. There will be intensity in love relations. This period will also be known for economic progress and you will get good financial results. Employed people will get full support, and support from their seniors and this will lead to your progress. If you are still unmarried then your marriage proposal may come in front of you and you may get associated with a good home. You will get the full support of elder siblings during this period and your seniors will also help in solving your problems. You will get on well with your friends and your social circle will expand.

Libra

The transit of Venus in Cancer can lead to arguments with senior officials in the work area, so try to maintain good relations with them. There can definitely be talk of your promotion and if you do a good job, you can definitely get a promotion. If you do business then you have to proceed with some caution. You will be able to move forward by taking risks in business. Love will increase in family life and the family atmosphere will be full of happiness. Relations with the father will also improve. Take care of your health because problems like chest irritation or infection can bother you.

Scorpio

The transit of Venus in Cancer will take you on long journeys. You will meet some new people during this time and will also get involved in religious activities. Good changes will be seen in your character. You may also be eager to serve people. Family-wise also this transit will be favorable and you can get a chance to go on a spiritual journey. The love of senior and female members of the family will especially be on you. Students will get the company of their teachers and under their guidance, they will be able to earn a good education. If you are associated with any artistic field, then this period will make you popular as well as make you gain money.

Sagittarius

The transit of Venus in Cancer can also give birth to some adverse situations in your life. Treat women well in the workplace, otherwise, you may have to face problems because of them. Beware of your friends who act as your enemies. There will be some tension in family life and you may be more inclined towards in-laws side. Will get a chance to attend a function at your in-law's house. Employed people should keep quiet and do their work and if you do any business, then during this time you have to take care that the relationship with the business partner does not deteriorate, otherwise, the problem in the business may increase. Avoid lending money to anyone during this time. Health should be specially taken care of. Stomach-related problems can especially bother you. Investing money can prove to be harmful, so try to avoid it.

Capricorn

The transit of Venus in Cancer will bring progress to your business. You will be able to expand your business and can also adopt some new mediums in your business, which will give you more profit. This time will be icing on the cake for the loving couple, and there will be strong chances of your love marriage. If you haven't proposed to him yet then propose on Friday, there are chances that your work will be done and your love marriage will happen. Employed people will get a chance to show their talent in the field. By obeying your life partner, both you and them will be happy, but avoid obeying their arbitrary and wrong things because you may have to suffer losses. When this happens, keep calm and explain to them, they will find a way out and reconciliation will happen.

Aquarius

Due to the transit of Venus in Cancer, your opponents will start becoming stronger and will try to disturb you. In the job, you will face some problems in working because of the hard work you put in, the result will not be visible, and some of your colleagues may conspire against you. This transit cannot be called favorable even from the point of view of health, so take full care of your health. Avoid excessive spicy food. Drink clean water and do regular exercise. Time will be good for the businessmen. By passing some challenges, you will be able to move forward on the path of growth in your business. Any property can become a cause of dispute, so try to stay away from any kind of debate during this time. Avoid starting any new work during this time.

Pisces

The transit of Venus in Cancer will act as a lifeline for your love affairs. All the misunderstandings between you and your beloved will be cleared and you will be in love with each other. Students will find it challenging to maintain concentration during this transit but still they will feel inclined towards studies and hence will study well. During this time you can be successful in buying a new vehicle. Students engaged in research work can get good success. During this, your intelligence will develop. New ideas will come to your mind and you will have to pay attention to how to implement them. You will get a lot from this. Married people can get good news related to children. During this time there can be a possibility of a change in job. If you want to change jobs then keep trying, you will get success.

