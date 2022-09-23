Venus Transit 2022: Shukra gochar in Virgo to have adverse effect on zodiac signs. Know your prediction

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Venus Transit in Virgo 2022

Venus Transit 2022: On September 24, 2022, Shukra (Venus) will leave Leo and enter Virgo. Sun and Mercury will be in conjunction in the Virgo zodiac sign. According to astrology, the planet Venus is considered to be the working planet that gives happiness, splendour, beauty, joy and luxurious life. On September 24, Venus will enter Virgo, which will affect all the zodiac signs. However, according to astrology, the transit of Venus is indicating a lot of positive changes in the lives of some zodiac signs. Let us know for whom this transit is going to be fruitful and for whom it is not.

Aries

Due to the transit of Venus for this zodiac, health will have to be taken care of. Your enemies may try to harm you by being active, so you have to be alert. There is a possibility of dispute in partnership business. There may be opposition to the job. Travel will be made. Ups and downs can also be seen in married life.

Taurus

The transit of Venus for your zodiac sign will solve the problems related to children. Marital life will also improve and you will get family happiness. Sudden sums of profit and auspicious travel are also being formed. There are chances of promotion in a job and progress in the business. Overall, it is a lucky time for you.

Gemini

The transit of Venus for your zodiac sign will increase the comforts. Will be able to develop a new property. There will also be a pleasant atmosphere in family life. There will be an increase in graces in society. Yogas for overseas travel are also being made. Health will also remain good.

Cancer

The transit of Venus for Cancer will give the support of brothers and sisters. Respect will increase. There will be chances of getting rid of old debt. Money was received through various means. Yoga will be made for religious work. Favorable results will also be seen in the job. There will be profit in business.

Leo

The transit of Venus for Leo will help in earning financial gains from various sources. The family will get support and family life will be pleasant. Health will also be good. Are employed, there will be a promotion, and your hard work will pay off. Businessmen will also get financial success.

Virgo

The transit of Venus in your zodiac sign is favorable for jobs and business. The economic situation will increase. There are chances of great success in your career too. However, you have to beware of unnecessary expenses and be tactful. This time is not suitable for participation.

Libra

The transit of Venus for your zodiac sign is making the sum of travelling long distances as well as earning profits from abroad. There will be an immense success in your career too. You have to move ahead keeping restraint on your behaviour and character, otherwise, you may deviate from the goal. Healthiness has to be taken care of.

Scorpio

The transit of Venus will open new options or avenues of income for your zodiac sign. Due to this, the economic condition will increase. You will be capable to enjoy the luxuries. The environment in the family will be blissful. Favourable results will be seen in jobs and business.

Sagittarius

Due to the transit of Venus for your zodiac, negative effects can be seen. You have to be careful about your fitness. You have to work with caution in the job as well. Be careful in your transactions to avoid financial loss. You may have to face a new challenge in business and your career.

Capricorn

The transit of Venus is considered auspicious for your zodiac sign. Happiness and prosperity are likely to increase and there are chances of travelling abroad. There are signs of promotion and change in the job and there are chances of profit in business. This transit will prove profitable for you.

Aquarius

The transit of Venus for your zodiac sign is indicating some ups and downs in life. However, the economic condition will remain strong. Family life is also going to be enjoyable. There are chances of advancement in career and education. Keep negative thoughts away from yourself.

Pisces

The transit of Venus for Pisces people can have a negative effect on married life and partnership business. Do not take rash decisions in your career. Opponents can be active in the workplace and cause harm, but you should keep in mind your goal. Take care of your fitness and that of your partner.

