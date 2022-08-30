Venus Transit 2022: Effect on zodiac signs of Shukra Gochar in Leo

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Venus Transit 2022: Effect on zodiac signs

Venus Transit 2022: The planet Venus is currently in the Cancer zodiac sign, but it will transit in Leo on August 31. The transit of Venus in Leo will fetch many changes. Venus is considered the Guru of Asuras (Lord of the Devils). It is also considered the causative house of wealth and happiness. If Venus is strong in kundali, a person gets much happiness and prosperity. On the other hand, if Venus is weak, then many types of obstacles can arise in that situation. The shukra gochar in Leo is good for people of many zodiac signs and will cause trouble for other zodiac signs. Know what it has in store for you.

Aries

This is a wonderful time for the Aries zodiac sign as your thoughts will be put in a better position in your career. There will be sweetness in your relationship with your life partner. This transit shows the possibility of single people finding their perfect partner. It is the right time to buy a house as Venus in your fifth house will make you more fertile. Overall, the transit of Venus is an auspicious occasion for you.

Taurus

The hard work of Taurus zodiac sign people will increase. Venus is your Lord, so the transit of Leo will expose you to new things. There may be some ups and downs in health during this period. The shukra gochar can increase expenses. You will spend money on new purchases. There can also be some renovation work in the house. You will benefit from political change.

Gemini

Gemini zodiac sign people will have to face a lot of hustle and bustle during this period. This transit will bring mixed effects for the Gemini people. You may not get the support of anyone to complete your tasks. Although your mother will support you, other people will not give their time to help you. There is a need to be careful about health, and drive the vehicle carefully. Avoid unnecessary expenses.

Cancer

Venus is going to move out of Cancer and transit in Leo. There may be a sudden increase in your expenses during this transit. Some people may also have to be aware of a health problem related to the throat, so avoid eating too much fried food. At this time, people associated with the descendant business will get success only after working hard. You should donate white food items to the needy or poor.

Leo

The transit of Venus in the Leo sign shows the place of money and speech. There will be success in earning money through many new avenues. There can also be a sudden profit from somewhere and you can give a decisive shape to a big deal in business. There will be economic growth due to partnership-related works. This time is lucky for people associated with the field of marketing like lawyers, marketing teachers, etc.

Virgo

The transit of Venus is lucky for Virgo. There is a possibility of an increase in salary and promotion of Virgo people during this period. New sources of conversation will be created, which will benefit money. This transit is also going to be beneficial for people associated with the field of media, film, baking, or fashion designing. Stay away from new investments at this time.

Libra

The people of this zodiac sign will also get the special benefit of the transit of Venus. It will bring growth in business and employment for Libra. Unemployed people are likely to get new jobs. Employed people will get promotions. Business classes will benefit from new relations. The cooperation of seniors in the office and any award can also be received. Health will be normal.

Scorpio

For those who are in business, this transit will prove to be very successful, if you are in the business of export-import then you will get profits. You just need to be careful with new investments. If you are working on a project then you may also get a chance to travel abroad. You may spend money on the renovation and decoration of your home.

Sagittarius

The transit of Venus in Leo can bring trouble for Sagittarius. This will distract your mind, due to which the work in the workplace will be slow. You may be worried about family members or in-laws. If you are a businessman then during this period you should avoid investing more money in your business. This time is not favorable for making new purchases.

Capricorn

During this period, expenses will be high and savings will be less for the people of Capricorn. Don't spend money in places where you are not interested. Venus will affect your family life. Under the influence of this transit, other people will become a hindrance to your happiness and married life. You may suffer from fatigue and sugar-related problems, so take care of your health.

Aquarius

Wedding bells will ring soon for the unmarried people of Aquarius. The transit of Venus will prove to be lucky for you. There will be profit in the partnership deal. This time for investing in households. People doing jobs can get promotions.

Pisces

Pisces sign people will have to be careful about their careers during Venus transit. Do not be hasty in taking any decisions related to your career. You may have to face obstacles in your professional and personal life. During this period, money may have to be spent on the renovation of the house or vehicle.

(Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author. They do not reflect the views of India TV)

Read More Astrology News