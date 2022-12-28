Venus Transit 2022: Effect on zodiac signs of Shukra Gochar in Capricorn

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Effect on zodiac signs of Venus Transit in Capricorn

Venus Transit 2022: After ending the journey of Sagittarius, the planet Venus, which gives happiness and glory, is starting the journey of Capricorn. It is said that Venus is very auspicious for Capricorn, so for the people of this zodiac sign, it is no less than a boon. Venus, the lord of Taurus and Libra, is considered debilitated in Virgo and exalted in Pisces. Know how this Shukra gochar will affect all other zodiac signs.

Aries

Ganesha says the transit effect of Venus will bring you great success. The economic side will be strong. The money given for a long time is expected to be returned. The pending work of the central or state government departments will be completed. Matters related to real estate or plots will be resolved. If you want to buy a house or a vehicle, then the planetary transit will be very favorable. Be aware of the health of your life partner.

Taurus

Ganesha says that due to the effect of the transit of Venus, interest in religion and spirituality will increase. The decisions that you thought and the work done will also be appreciated. Efforts made for study, service, or citizenship in foreign companies will be successful. Students are thinking about studying abroad, and even then the transit of the planet will be favorable. There will be an increase in social position and prestige. There will also be an opportunity for religious work in the family.

Gemini

You will face many unexpected ups and downs with the transit of Venus, says Ganesha, hence the need to be very careful while signing any kind of contract or during financial transactions. Respect will increase but avoid falling prey to any conspiracy. Your own people will try to bring you down, be careful. Pay attention to the health of the child as well.

Cancer

Ganesha says that the transit of Venus will reduce the obstacles in marriage-related negotiations. If you want to apply for any type of government tender then this opportunity will be favorable for you. The awaited works in government departments will be completed. The transit of the planet will be more favorable for the students and the students participating in the competition should work harder in their studies for good success. Beautiful combination of home or vehicle purchases.

Leo

Ganesha says the transit effect of Venus will make you face many unexpected ups and downs. There will be an abundance of secret enemies, but there will be indications of the decision coming in your favor in court cases. Will get the benefit of traveling abroad. Business or investment efforts made in foreign companies will be successful. Will have a keen interest in religion and spirituality and will actively participate in social work.

Virgo

Ganesha says that the transit of Venus will bring great success, especially for students appearing for competitive exams, so this time is nothing less than a boon. The responsibility of the kids will be fulfilled. There is also a possibility of progeny and the birth of a child for the newly married couple. There will be the intention in matters related to love. Even if you want to have a love marriage, the opportunity will be favorable. There is also a possibility of getting support from senior family members and elder brothers.

Libra

Ganesha says that the transit effect of Venus will be called good. Matters related to ancestral property will be resolved. Even if you want to buy a vehicle, the planetary transit will be favorable. There is also a possibility of getting good news from friends and relatives. Avoid theft of luggage during travel. The awaited works in government departments will be completed. If you want to sign any kind of new contract, then the planetary transit will be favorable from that point of view as well.

Scorpio

Ganesha says that the transit of Venus will bring softness to your nature. With the power of your energy power, you will easily conquer even difficult situations. Don't let differences grow with elder family members and younger brothers. Keep action plans confidential until you have completed them. Will get the benefit of traveling abroad. If you want to try for service or citizenship in foreign companies, the planetary transit will be favorable.

Sagittarius

Ganesha says Venus transit can bring unexpected financial ups and downs and money given is likely to be returned. Maintain family unity, and do not let the conditions of separatism arise. If there is an ongoing dispute related to ancestral property, it will end. Other matters related to land and property will also be finished. Avoid being a victim of any conspiracy in the workplace, it would be better to come straight home after completing the work.

Capricorn

Ganesha says that the transit of Venus in your zodiac will be very beneficial for you, so if you want to start any big work, then do not delay. In the middle of this period, the awaited work in the departments of the central or state government will be completed. Talks related to marriage will be successful. There is a possibility of collaboration from the in-law's side as well. The planetary transit will also be favorable for the students and students participating in the competition. There will be some issues in matters related to love.

Aquarius

Ganesha says that with the transit of Venus, you will have to face excessive running and expenses. There will be more expenditure on the purchase of comfort items. Be careful about health, especially the problem related to the left eye. There may be a slight delay in the discussion related to marriage. Will get the benefit of travelling abroad. If you work on keeping your strategies and plans confidential, you will be more successful. The child's responsibility will be fulfilled.

Pisces

Ganesha says that the transit of Venus will prove to be helpful in getting good success in every way. There will be an increase in the means of salary. There is a possibility of getting back the finance given for a long time. There is also a possibility of getting support from senior family members and elder brothers. There will be progress in matters related to love. Even if you want to have a love marriage, the planetary transit will be favorable. There will be a full collaboration of the government. There will be an increase in social glory.

(Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author. They do not reflect the views of India TV)

Read More Astrology News