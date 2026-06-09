Shukra Gochar 2026: Venus enters Cancer, here's how the transit may impact all 12 zodiac signs

New Delhi:

Venus moved out of Gemini and entered Cancer at around 5:30 pm on June 8. In Vedic astrology, Venus is associated with love, beauty, luxury, relationships and material comforts. A strong Venus in a birth chart is believed to bring wealth, property, vehicles and a comfortable lifestyle, while a weak Venus may lead to dissatisfaction and financial challenges.

With Venus now transiting Cancer, astrologers believe the planetary shift could influence all 12 zodiac signs in different ways. According to Pandit Praveen Mishra, some signs may see gains in career, finances and relationships, while others may need to pay closer attention to spending habits, health and personal matters during this period.

How Venus's Cancer transit may affect your zodiac sign

Aries

Venus is now moving through your fourth house, bringing improvements in domestic life and personal comforts. If you have been planning home renovations, redecorating or buying a new vehicle, this period may support those plans. Working professionals could enjoy a better atmosphere at work and support from senior colleagues. Business owners may also see opportunities for growth and profit.

Caution: Be mindful of eye, skin and infection-related issues. Try to keep anger and ego under control, especially in your relationship with your spouse.

Remedy: Offer kheer on Fridays and distribute the prasad to 11 girls.

Taurus

With Venus transiting your third house, communication skills and networking abilities may improve. Travel could increase during this period, and new contacts may prove useful for your career. Some people may receive a transfer or take on new responsibilities at work. Business owners could benefit from marketing and outreach efforts.

Caution: Avoid unnecessary expenses and maintain balance in conversations. Even a small disagreement could turn into a larger conflict.

Remedy: Offer coconut and white sweets to Goddess Lakshmi.

Gemini

Venus is transiting your second house, which may strengthen your financial position. Family issues that have been causing stress could gradually begin to settle, helping create a more peaceful atmosphere at home. The period is considered favourable for property-related matters and investments. Working professionals should stay alert in their jobs, while traders may see healthy profits.

Caution: Watch your words carefully, as one careless comment could create distance in relationships.

Remedy: Perform aarti for Lord Ganesha and Goddess Lakshmi every day.

Cancer

Venus has entered your sign, which could enhance your charm, confidence and overall presence. Luck may favour you during this period. Pending money could be recovered, while chances of promotion or an increase in income may also arise. Family life is expected to remain pleasant and relationships may grow stronger.

Caution: Avoid trusting people blindly and keep unnecessary spending under control.

Remedy: Offer perfume and red roses to Goddess Lakshmi.

Leo

Venus is now transiting your twelfth house, which may lead to higher expenses, particularly on luxury items. There may also be opportunities for foreign travel or long-distance journeys. It may be wise to avoid making sudden job changes. Business owners should think carefully before taking major risks.

Caution: Pay attention to digestive health and eating habits.

Remedy: Recite the Durga Chalisa and offer kheer on Fridays.

Virgo

Venus is moving through your eleventh house, bringing opportunities for gains and income growth. New sources of earnings may emerge, and career progress could become easier. Those looking to expand their businesses may find this period supportive. Friends and family are also likely to offer help when needed.

Caution: Avoid overconfidence and ego, as they could create distance in personal relationships.

Remedy: Worship Lord Ganesha and Goddess Lakshmi regularly.

Libra

The transit of Venus in the tenth house is considered highly favourable for career matters. Promotion opportunities or a new job offer may come your way. Business owners could benefit from new deals and profitable ventures. Confidence levels may rise and social recognition could increase.

Caution: Stay away from unnecessary showmanship and remain humble in your interactions.

Remedy: Offer makhan mishri to Lord Krishna.

Scorpio

Venus is transiting your ninth house, strengthening luck and helping pending tasks move forward. Travel opportunities may increase, and both professional and business matters could bring positive results.

Caution: Avoid taking loans for investment purposes and do not neglect your diet.

Remedy: Offer white sweets to Goddess Durga.

Sagittarius

Venus is transiting your eighth house, which may bring some challenges. Unexpected expenses could rise, and there may be occasional ups and downs in career matters.

Caution: Avoid making major decisions in haste and handle relationships with care.

Remedy: Worship Lakshmi and Ganesha and donate white sweets.

Capricorn

Venus is moving through your seventh house, bringing warmth and harmony to relationships. Bonds with your spouse may strengthen, while career opportunities could also improve. Business partnerships may prove beneficial.

Caution: Keep spending under control and stick to a budget.

Remedy: Offer kheer or seasonal fruits to Lord Krishna.

Aquarius

The transit of Venus in the sixth house may bring mixed results. Work-related obstacles and mental stress could increase at times. However, patience and persistence may help you achieve success.

Caution: Stay away from disputes and pay close attention to your health.

Remedy: Offer flowers to Lord Ganesha and Goddess Lakshmi.

Pisces

Venus is transiting your fifth house, bringing positive developments in love and relationships. Career growth may also be on the cards. Some people could receive good news related to children.

Caution: Be careful with expenses and financial transactions.

Remedy: Offer kheer to Goddess Lakshmi and distribute the prasad to young girls.

Disclaimer: The information provided here is based on religious beliefs and popular traditions. There is no scientific evidence to support it. India TV does not vouch for the accuracy of any of the information.

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