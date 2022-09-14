Venus Combust 2022: Effect on zodiac signs of Shukra asta in Leo on Sept 15

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Venus Combust in Leo on Sept 15

Venus Combust 2022: Shukra asta in Leo on September 15 will have a profound effect on all the 12 zodiac signs. This month is very important for the planet Venus because it will both transit and set in September. In Vedic astrology, the planet Venus is contemplated as the causative planet of happiness, prosperity, opulence, splendor, luxury, love, and romance. In such a circumstance, whenever there is a change in the zodiac sign or movement of Venus, it definitely affects the luxury and married life of the person. There is no dearth of happiness, prosperity, romance, and indulgence luxuries in the life of the people whose position on the planet Venus is strong in the horoscope. The planet Venus transit from one zodiac to another in between 23 days. So on September 15, Venus is setting while living in the Leo zodiac sign. Let's know what will be the effect of Venus combust in Leo on the 12 zodiac signs:

Aries

For the people of Aries, the setting of Venus in this month and its transit in Leo will make you alert about the responsibilities of the family. Happiness and wealth will increase. There will be pleasure and peace in the family. Foreign travel may be possible for business people.

Taurus

The planet Venus is the lord of Taurus. Confluent results can be seen when the planet Venus sets. Your relationship with your soulmate will be good. You can go on a short trip with your family members. Taurus sign people will be seen making every effort for the happiness of their family.

Gemini

The ruling planet of Gemini is Mercury and with the planet Venus, they have a sense of friendship. Financial expenses may increase due to the purchase of luxury items. You will spend a good time with your spouse. For people going through a love life, this period is nothing less than a boon. Your partner will understand your feelings.

Cancer

The transit and setting of Venus will give mixed results to the people of the Cancer zodiac sign. Extraneous expenses may increase. Happiness will be favorable in married life. People engaged in love life can make plans to travel. You will get a long way in romance. Time is not good for you to invest.

Leo

This time will go well for Leo sign people. You will spend most of your time alone. There may be a decrease in wealth and comfort. Traveling is not favorable for you. There may be a lack of romance in married life and the distance between the natives may increase.

Virgo

Virgo sign people will get the company of new people. On the strength of your personality, you may be successful in leaving your indelible mark in the workplace. You can plan to travel with your life partner. Those people who are single can get a life partner. There are signs of economic growth.

Libra

The transit of Venus will be wonderful for you. There will be an increase in prestige. The work done by you all around will be appreciated. People will never get tired of appreciating you. Amenities will increase. Job professionals may get promotion offers from new places, due to which there are signs of your financial condition being good.

Scorpio

There will be no shortage of any kind in the life of the people of the Scorpio zodiac sign. There are signs of an increase in happiness and wealth. But do not make any decision in a hurry, it will be appropriate and right for you to proceed only after taking the opinion of your partner. There will be pleasure and peace in the family.

Sagittarius

This time will be normal for Sagittarius sign people. You can experience a new kind of freshness in family relationships. Married life will be favorable. There will be peace of mind due to any religious ceremony taking place in your house.

Capricorn

The transit of Venus will be very favorable for the people of Capricorn. Family relationships will get stronger. Your relationship with your life partner will be more romantic than before. With the benefit of money, your regular life will run very well.

Aquarius

For Aquarius natives, this transit can bring changes in their lives. You will get to learn something new in life. Promotion can be seen in the workplace. In such a situation, you will walk in proper coordination between your personal and career.

Pisces

For the people of the Pisces sign, this transit will prove to be all about happiness and convenience. This time will be very good for the lovebirds. For married couples, this transit will make their relationship stronger than ever before.

