Venus and Sun to change signs in July; career growth likely for these 4 zodiac signs

New Delhi:

July is set to bring a series of important planetary movements in Vedic astrology, with both Venus and the Sun changing zodiac signs within the first half of the month. Astrologers believe these transits could create favourable conditions for career growth, recognition and professional success for a few zodiac signs.

Venus, the planet associated with luxury, creativity and material comforts, will move from Cancer into Leo on July 4. Later in the month, on July 16, the Sun, which is linked to confidence, authority and government-related matters, will shift from Gemini into Cancer. According to astrological beliefs, the combined influence of these transits may open new career opportunities for four zodiac signs.

4 zodiac signs that may see career growth in July

The movements of Venus and the Sun are considered significant in Vedic astrology, particularly for professional life. While individual birth charts may influence the outcome, astrologers believe the following zodiac signs could receive encouraging news in their careers during July.

Aries

For Aries natives, the Sun will transit your fourth house in July, while Venus will move into your fifth house.

According to astrological beliefs, this combination may help you put your knowledge and skills to better use at work. Those preparing for competitive examinations could achieve positive results. Your dedication may also be recognised by seniors, potentially leading to a higher position or greater responsibilities. Around the middle of the month, some natives may also receive important career-related news.

Leo

July could bring unexpected professional success for Leo natives.

Challenges that have been affecting your career in recent months may gradually begin to ease. Those working for multinational organisations or involved in overseas business may achieve significant milestones. Since Venus will be transiting your ascendant, people working in creative fields such as art, design or entertainment may also find new opportunities for growth and recognition.

Virgo

For Virgo natives, July has the potential to be a turning point in professional life.

Your efforts at work may receive appreciation, and some people could see an increase in their salary. Business owners may benefit from favourable deals that improve profits. If you have been planning to launch your own venture, astrologers believe this period may prove supportive. Those whose work involves public interaction may also receive encouraging news during the month.

Scorpio

Venus will transit your career house in July, making this an important period for professional matters.

According to astrological beliefs, you may begin to see the rewards of your past efforts. Some natives could receive a transfer to a preferred location, while unemployed individuals may come across promising job opportunities. Those involved in ancestral or family-run businesses may also experience healthy financial gains during this period.

Disclaimer: The information provided here is based on religious beliefs and popular traditions. There is no scientific evidence to support it. India TV does not vouch for the accuracy of any of the information.

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