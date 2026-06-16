Trigrahi Yog in Cancer: Jupiter, Venus and Moon to bring luck and success for 5 zodiac signs

New Delhi:

June 17 is shaping up to be an astrologically significant day, with multiple auspicious planetary combinations forming at the same time. The biggest highlight is a rare Trigrahi Yog in Cancer, created by the presence of three key planets in the same zodiac sign.

Alongside this, three other favourable yogas will also be active. The Moon and Venus will form Kalatmak Yog, Jupiter and the Moon will create the powerful Gajakesari Yog, while the conjunction of Venus and Jupiter will give rise to Gajalakshmi Rajyog. Astrologers believe these combinations could bring positive developments for several zodiac signs over the coming period.

Which zodiac signs are likely to feel the positive effects of Trigrahi Yog?

Aries

For Aries natives, these auspicious yogas could bring some encouraging developments. There are strong chances of purchasing a property or a new vehicle.

Those struggling with an old debt may finally find a way out. Long-standing health issues could also begin to ease. At work, your position is likely to remain strong and stable. Support from seniors may increase, and your boss could be pleased with your performance.

Gemini

The Trigrahi Yog may prove especially rewarding for Gemini natives.

Money that has been stuck for a long time could finally be recovered. There are strong indications of achieving success in an important matter. Financial stability may improve significantly compared to before.

Unexpected monetary gains are also possible. Business owners could finalise a major deal, while those involved in partnerships may see impressive profits.

Cancer

For Cancer natives, the planetary combinations forming in their own sign appear particularly favourable.

Your reputation and social standing may receive a boost. Some people could finally find relief from an old health concern. This period may also encourage you to begin a new venture or project.

Investments made wisely could generate good returns. Luck is expected to support you in several areas of life, while gains from ancestral property are also indicated.

Virgo

Virgo natives may also benefit from the positive energy of these yogas.

There are chances of an increase in income, and investments could bring satisfying returns. Working professionals may come across promotion opportunities or career growth.

A long-pending wish or goal could finally move towards fulfilment. Overall, the period looks supportive for both professional and financial matters.

Scorpio

Scorpio natives are expected to enjoy strong support from fortune during this phase.

Tasks that may have felt difficult earlier could begin moving forward with greater ease. Success is likely in important projects and responsibilities.

Those hoping to secure a job opportunity abroad may receive positive news. There are also chances of finalising a significant business deal, which could open the door to further growth.

Disclaimer: The information provided here is based on religious beliefs and popular traditions. There is no scientific evidence to support it. India TV does not vouch for the accuracy of any of the information.

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