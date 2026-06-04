Trigrahi Yog June 2026: Career growth and money gains likely for these 3 zodiac signs

New Delhi:

Astrology enthusiasts often keep a close watch on major planetary movements, especially when multiple celestial bodies come together in a single zodiac sign. Such alignments are believed to influence different areas of life, including career, finances and personal growth.

According to astrological beliefs, a Trigrahi Yog is formed when three planets occupy the same zodiac sign. On June 15, the Sun, Mercury and Moon are set to come together in Gemini, creating this planetary combination. The alignment will remain in effect until 8:13 am on June 17. Astrologers believe the period could be particularly favourable for certain zodiac signs, especially those connected to writing, business and media-related professions.

Aries

For Aries natives, this Trigrahi Yog is expected to bring positive developments in professional life.

New responsibilities may come your way at work, and there are indications of career growth. Support from senior officials and supervisors is also likely. Those waiting for delayed payments may finally receive their money, while some could find relief from old financial liabilities.

Business-related matters are expected to move in a favourable direction. The period may be especially beneficial for people working in media and communication-related fields.

Leo

The planetary combination is considered highly promising for Leo natives.

Those involved in business may see significant gains, with the possibility of a major deal being finalised during this period. Recognition for your work could increase, and your efforts may receive appreciation in professional circles.

Financial conditions are expected to improve. Astrological predictions also suggest the possibility of sudden monetary gains. Some individuals may receive new job opportunities, while those involved in partnership ventures could benefit considerably.

There are also indications of relief from an old health issue.

Sagittarius

For Sagittarius natives, astrologers believe this Trigrahi Yog may open new opportunities and help clear obstacles that have been causing delays.

Pending tasks may begin moving forward, and there could be favourable conditions for purchasing land or a new vehicle. Those awaiting a response after applying for a job may receive positive news.

The period may also bring the chance to meet an important person. Unmarried individuals could receive marriage proposals, while some may plan a religious journey.

Business owners, meanwhile, are expected to enjoy a particularly favourable phase during the planetary alignment.

As with all astrological forecasts, these predictions are based on traditional beliefs and interpretations and should be viewed as guidance rather than certainty.

Disclaimer: The information provided here is based on religious beliefs and popular traditions. There is no scientific evidence to support it. India TV does not vouch for the accuracy of any of the information.

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