Today's horoscope [October 14, 2025]: Predictions for all 12 zodiac signs Your daily horoscope today has arrived! Find out what the stars have planned for your career, relationships, and well-being on October 14, 2025. Don't miss your forecast!

New Delhi:

Today marks the Ashtami Tithi of the Krishna Paksha in the month of Kartik, and it is a Tuesday. The Ashtami Tithi will continue until 11:10 a.m., after which Navami Tithi will commence. The Siddha Yoga will remain in effect throughout the day and night, concluding at 4:11 a.m. tomorrow. The Punarvasu Nakshatra will last until 11:55 a.m. today. Additionally, the day holds significance for the observance of Shri Radhashtami. A detailed discussion on these aspects follows below.

Aries

Today may bring new opportunities for advancement. Support and blessings from elders are likely. Your mood will remain upbeat, and your professional front should remain stable. The day is ideal for bringing renewed energy into your relationship. You may begin an important task with fresh ideas, which could yield favourable results. Confidence levels will rise.

Lucky Colour: Peach

Lucky Number: 2

Taurus

A promising day for professional and business matters. Assistance from influential individuals could prove beneficial. Your social interactions will be harmonious, and your work is likely to receive appreciation. Financial growth is indicated, and software engineers may find the day particularly productive. Students can expect new opportunities for progress.

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Number: 1

Gemini

The day will be better than expected. Meetings with positive individuals could enhance your mood and open new paths for success. Recognition at work is likely. You may need to adjust your daily routine to complete certain tasks. Health will remain stable. A short trip with your partner could be on the cards. If you are considering an investment, ensure a thorough review before proceeding.

Lucky Colour: Grey

Lucky Number: 6

Cancer

Patience and calm communication with your partner will help strengthen your relationship. Regular yoga practice will improve overall wellbeing. Some tasks may take longer than planned, so avoid unnecessary stress. A suggestion from someone close could prove helpful. A new plan to increase income may take shape, making the day moderately balanced overall.

Lucky Colour: Black

Lucky Number: 3

Leo

A steady day is expected. Professionals may receive a new project that could prove beneficial in the long term. Students will find success through consistent effort. Workload at the office may feel heavy, but guidance from experienced colleagues will be valuable. Social visits at home could bring cheer. Success in important tasks will come with focused effort.

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

Lucky Number: 5

Virgo

A pleasant day lies ahead. You may reconnect with a childhood friend, reviving fond memories. Pending work will be completed, and new business agreements could be finalised. Plans to expand property or investment are likely to succeed. Encounters with influential individuals will strengthen your prospects. Students may consider joining a new course, with full support from parents.

Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Number: 1

Libra

A reasonably good day. You may participate in community or social activities. A new project at work could bring success through diligence. Minor health fluctuations are possible. Legal matters may require senior guidance. Exercise financial caution. Family-related commitments may lead to some additional running around.

Lucky Colour: Peach

Lucky Number: 4

Scorpio

Progress will come with little effort today. Business or professional gains are likely. Plans for a dinner outing with your partner could bring warmth to your relationship. Children may enjoy a short outing with friends. Promising opportunities in your career could arise, particularly for those aspiring to study abroad.

Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Number: 7

Sagittarius

An auspicious day marked by spiritual activity and positive communication. Family members may accompany you on a visit to a religious site. Financial gains are likely, and new developments will refresh your work environment. A pleasant piece of news could arrive, and your professional influence may grow. Romantic relationships will deepen with mutual understanding.

Lucky Colour: Sea Green

Lucky Number: 1

Capricorn

A day of mixed outcomes. Stalled financial matters may move forward. Support from colleagues and family will help you manage key responsibilities effectively. However, workplace tension or disagreement with a co-worker could arise. Pay attention to your mother’s health.

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Number: 9

Aquarius

A productive and positive day. Energy levels will be high, and peace will prevail at home. A meeting with an important person could bring useful insights. A brief journey for professional reasons may prove beneficial. Seniors will appreciate your performance. Family activities and leisure time with children will add to the day’s contentment.

Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Number: 8

Pisces

A favourable day overall. Your composed behaviour will create a positive impression and strengthen your reputation. Respect and recognition are likely in social or professional circles. Tasks will be completed on time, and help from a friend may assist in resolving personal matters. Financial gains and official support are both likely.

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Lucky Number: 4

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer of the country, who has a long experience in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra and Astrology. You see him every morning at 7.30 am on Bhavishyavani on India TV.)