Today's horoscope [October 13, 2025]: Predictions for all 12 zodiac signs

Today is Monday, the Saptami Tithi of the Krishna Paksha in the Kartik month. The Saptami Tithi will remain until 12:25 PM, after which the Ashtami Tithi will begin. The Ahoi Ashtami fast will be observed. The Shiva Yoga will remain throughout the day and night until 5:55 AM the next morning. Additionally, the Ardra Nakshatra will remain until 12:27 PM. Besides, today is also the day of the Kalashtami fast. Here's a detailed horoscope for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces, including your lucky colour and number for the day.

Aries: Staying focused will bring you success

Today is going to be a good day. The arrival of close relatives at home will create a festive atmosphere, and positive conversations will take place. Doing everything in a planned manner and staying focused will lead you to success. Important investment-related plans will also be successful. You will have a good time chatting with friends. Those in the medical store business may receive unexpected financial gain.

Lucky Colour: Blue

Lucky Number: 6

Taurus: Property-related matters may get resolved

Today is going to be very good. Your important tasks are likely to go as planned, so don’t hold back on effort. You’ll spend time reading interesting and informative literature, bringing peace of mind. There is a possibility of progress in property-related matters. Any essential task is likely to be completed on time. Students will be focused on studies, set new goals and start working towards them. Your health will remain good.

Lucky Colour: Green

Lucky Number: 2

Gemini: Many positive thoughts will emerge in your mind

Today brings a new gift. Many positive thoughts will occupy your mind. It’s a favourable day for love mates. Avoid arguments and keep your ego in check. Overthinking may lead you to miss out on important achievements. It’s crucial to make the right decisions. Married life will be filled with harmony. An unexpected meeting with a friend will energise you.

Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Number: 6

Cancer: You will feel full of energy today

The day will start well. You will be full of energy and able to achieve everything you want. You may benefit from new communication technology. Your image will improve among those around you. Health will be absolutely fine. The future looks bright. Tasks may progress slowly, but will be completed, opening new doors to success. Consult family members before starting anything new.

Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Number: 2

Leo: Children may share their feelings with you

Monday is going to be excellent. You may worry about your parents’ health. Avoid being overly generous with expenses, and don’t interfere in others’ matters for a more peaceful life. Children may open up to you. Proper guidance will be necessary, and your support will be effective. Those running coaching centres will benefit if they make changes in their operations.

Lucky Colour: Brown

Lucky Number: 3

Virgo: Try to adopt new methods in your work today

It is a day filled with confidence and hope. In any situation, do consult the elders at home – their advice will be valuable. Don’t make promises under emotional influence. Avoid unnecessary spending and stick to a proper budget. Wait for the right time before starting anything new. You may gain some new experiences. Trying out new methods at work will definitely prove beneficial. Everything will go well for you.

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Lucky Number: 5

Libra: Be flexible in your approach

Today will be beneficial. Be flexible in your nature as per the situation. You may ponder over something internally. Be very careful in financial matters. Don’t reveal your business plans or work strategies to others. You’ll think of new ways to grow your business. Your health will remain fine. Support from others will continue in your life.

Lucky Colour: Peach

Lucky Number: 8

Scorpio: Control your anger today

It will be a mixed day for you. Don’t waste too much time overthinking; if an opportunity comes, start acting on it immediately. Control your anger. Assess your financial condition before helping others. Don’t let negative thoughts cloud your mind. Efforts made today will bring positive results. Those in the banking sector may receive good news. This is a great time to test out new ideas. There will be an increase in domestic happiness and prosperity.

Lucky Colour: Silver

Lucky Number: 9

Sagittarius: Scientists of this sign may achieve great success

Today is going to be fantastic. In most matters, you will feel lucky. You will be busy with family members shopping and enjoying time together. Misunderstandings with siblings will be resolved, restoring harmony in relationships. The time is favourable, but making it the best depends on your ability. Scientists of this sign may receive significant success.

Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Number: 7

Capricorn: You need to take care of your health today

Today will bring ups and downs. Financial help may come from a friend. The home atmosphere will be favourable, and the workload will be lighter. Your efficiency and skills will be appreciated in social activities. Spending time on creative and interesting pursuits will bring mental peace. Your spouse will support you in managing the household due to your busy schedule. Juniors may ask for your help. Pay attention to your health.

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Number: 1

Aquarius: You may receive a new responsibility in the family today

Today will be favourable. Seniors will help you complete an important task at work, making it easier. You’ll be able to resolve family matters peacefully. You’ll also be involved in social activities. Those trying to go abroad may receive good news. Students will stay focused on their studies. You may be given a new responsibility at home. Health will be better than before.

Lucky Colour: Grey

Lucky Number: 4

Pisces: You'll make some solid decisions today

You'll receive support from loved ones. You will take some concrete decisions, which will prove to be absolutely right. Focus on marketing-related work. Issues related to your work will be resolved with the help of a senior. Don't worry about anything physically and mentally, you will feel highly energetic. Teachers of this sign will have a good day. Women will get some relief from work, as family members will help with household tasks.

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Lucky Number: 6

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer of the country, who has a long experience in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra and Astrology. You see him every morning at 7.30 am on Bhavishyavani on India TV.)