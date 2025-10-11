Today’s horoscope [October 11, 2025]: Predictions for all 12 zodiac signs on Kartik Panchami Horoscope today, October 11, 2025: A bright and balanced day for many signs. Find out which zodiac signs will enjoy success, harmony and peace.

New Delhi:

Saturday marks the Panchami Tithi of the Kartik Krishna Paksha. The Panchami will remain in effect until 4:44 p.m., while the Vyatipat Yog continues until 2:07 p.m. and the Amrit Siddhi Yog until 3:20 p.m. The Rohini Nakshatra will also prevail until 3:20 p.m.

This combination of yogs and planetary movements makes the day promising for many signs. From Aries to Pisces, here’s what the stars predict for you today, along with your lucky colour and number.

Aries

A positive day overall. Obstacles that arose without reason will resolve on their own. You may receive good news from your maternal side. A chance to take part in a religious or charitable event could bring renewed positivity. Children may open up to their parents, helping to ease family matters. Media professionals are likely to receive exciting work opportunities.

Lucky colour: Pink

Lucky number: 6

Taurus

A favourable day, though you should handle finances carefully. Collaboration with a foreign company may bring long-term benefits. You could join neighbours in a community activity, which will enhance your social reputation. Family relationships will strengthen, and your parents’ blessings will help you complete important tasks. Avoid unnecessary disputes while travelling.

Lucky colour: Purple

Lucky number: 7

Gemini

Expect a productive and financially rewarding day. Draw inspiration from elders and take the initiative at work. Use your creativity to achieve your financial goals. Before launching a new business, seek advice from experienced people. Patience and consistency will serve you well. You may also attend a social gathering that proves beneficial.

Lucky colour: Magenta

Lucky number: 6

Cancer

A mixed day lies ahead. Guests may visit, keeping you occupied with domestic responsibilities. Some tension could arise in your relationship, so focus on communication and understanding. Writers will find appreciation for their work, and new creative projects may begin. Support from trustworthy people will help you resolve key challenges.

Lucky colour: Yellow

Lucky number: 1

Leo

A moderate day overall. Minor disagreements with colleagues may occur — remain calm and choose your words carefully. Children’s health may need attention. Students will need to work harder to see the desired results. Love relationships will be pleasant, and you may find opportunities to help others socially.

Lucky colour: White

Lucky number: 8

Virgo

A positive and energetic day. You’ll handle professional challenges efficiently and see good progress in ongoing work. Confidence and planning will help you complete pending tasks. Businesspeople may need to travel for work. Those involved in legal matters will find success, and students will stay focused. People in the media industry could receive new projects.

Lucky colour: Navy blue

Lucky number: 6

Libra

A day of moderate gains. Avoid getting involved in others’ affairs or investing in large ventures. Listen to a close friend’s advice — it may prove valuable. Family life looks cheerful, and you may receive pleasant news. Parents should pay attention to their children’s studies. Those in tailoring or crafts may attract new customers.

Lucky colour: Red

Lucky number: 2

Scorpio

An excellent day ahead. You’ll complete personal work smoothly, and influential individuals will lend support. Recognition at the workplace is likely. Health remains good, and you’ll feel energetic throughout the day. However, avoid trusting others too quickly, as some may try to take advantage.

Lucky colour: Silver

Lucky number: 9

Sagittarius

A cheerful and productive day. Your opinions will be respected, and communication will flow easily. Avoid taking unnecessary risks and handle finances wisely. You may meet someone significant today. Helping a person in need will bring satisfaction and positivity.

Lucky colour: Grey

Lucky number: 4

Capricorn

A good day overall. Legal or administrative matters may be resolved quickly. Those in engineering or technical fields could experience major career changes. Avoid sharing future plans openly. You may plan an outing with friends and enjoy some relaxation.

Lucky colour: Sea green

Lucky number: 2

Aquarius

A promising day with strong social and academic prospects. You may feel inclined towards social or community service. Students could secure admission to desired courses with teachers’ guidance. Do not take casual remarks to heart. Attending a religious function with elders will bring peace of mind.

Lucky colour: Blue

Lucky number: 3

Pisces

A progressive day that brings new professional opportunities. Workplace issues will ease, and financial growth is likely. Commerce students may pursue market-related subjects. Take care of your mother’s health and focus on work-life balance.

Lucky colour: Pink

Lucky number: 8

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer of the country, who has a long experience in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra and Astrology. You see him every morning at 7.30 am on Bhavishyavani on India TV.)