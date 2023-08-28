Tarot Card Reading, Today, August 28: Aries is going to be lucky, know about other zodiac signs

Follow us on Image Source : PINTEREST Tarot Card Reading, Today, August 28

Tarot Card Reading for Today, August 28: India TV exclusively brings daily tarot reading to you by Mystic Sonia. Know what the card has to say about your zodiac sign.

Aries

Cards: Wheel of Fortune, Five of Pentacles

Wheel of Fortune is actually a fortune-changing card. It means your luck is going to change very soon. And especially the direction you are getting is financially something that will work in your favour because this combination is pointing towards a financial abundance.

Taurus

Cards: Ace of Swords, Eight of Wands

The card has a lot of active energy. Someone might also pay you a visit and give you a piece of information. Ace of Swords is also saying that there is some news that you will get through someone of your own, which has not been said for a long time.

Gemini

Cards: Four of Pentacles, Seven of Pentacles

You are stressed about your career. You should try to hold yourself and stop overthinking. Let things flow on its own.

Cancer

Cards: Seven of Swords, Knight of Swords

You might experience sneaky behaviour from someone. They have not done anything good with you in the past. And this person could be anyone. Anyone whom you know. Is anyone in your office circle, or friend circle? This person wants to come back and talk to you about what they did wrong in the past. They want to give you their clarity. So just open your eyes and ears and listen to them. Feel free to take a decision.

Leo

Cards: Knight of Cups, Death Card

A beautiful relationship is building. And it also seems that this connection has already happened with you. Or you have already met a person. But somehow things did not work out. And now this is just everything coming together once again. Things are resurfacing for you. Everything that happened before is coming back. So actually it is a very good time to experience and correct the mistakes that you made in the past.

Virgo

Cards: Queen of Pentacles, Eight of Wands

It will be a very positive day for you. Queen of Pentacles tells you that you will be in a very sorted space. You will feel that today you will do all the work. You will finish all the work one by one. And suddenly you will get a positive feeling that you can achieve a lot by doing this work. Or you can get this news today that you feel that your work has been leveled up. So this energy is feeling good for you today.

Libra

Cards: King of Wands, Page of Cups

It is the energy of the King and the energy of the Page of Cups. You may be a person who can be very authoritative in power and position. Not by nature. But the Page of Cups is such that there is a small desire in your mind. And you have been wanting for a long time that that thing should be fulfilled. You may get that thing by doing anything. So here the universe is telling you that that time is very near and you will definitely get that thing.

Scorpio

Cards: The Magician, The Emperor

These are very strong cards. They show a lot of energy. The card of the Magician shows that you have the magic in your hands that you can change your reality yourself. The card of the Emperor shows that there may be some things related to the father that can bother you. Or you can be very useful to the father figure in your house. So think about the decision that you have to make.

Sagittarius

Cards: Six of Swords, Knight of Pentacles

Some job changes in the near future. If you have applied before, then maybe you will be informed about something like this. And that can be for change, and you have to leave your place or move somewhere in the present space. So much energy feels for you today.

Capricorn

Cards: Page of Pentacles, Ten of Wands.

You can feel a little burdened. It can be that you are working so hard in your life to improve finances. Overall, your outlook is such that financially you have to be very stable for you. If you feel that finances are not stable, then maybe nothing is stable. And because of that, you are doing too many things. You are actually overdoing yourself. So take a little pause here, take a little rest. Because you are already doing very well and will continue to do so. But in that process, don't overburden yourself too much.

Aquarius

Cards: The Magician, Page of Wands

Divine Help is going to be very strong for you. God is with you. So whatever you want to do, whatever action you want to take, take it. Because your good time has actually started.

Pisces

Cards: Nine of Wands, Seven of Pentacles

You are working your way out, you are also reflecting on the past. You are also thinking about what you did first. What was the result of what you did first? Or are you remembering an old moment that you want to come back to in your life? So this is your energy. The combination of both the cards is a look-back energy. It is an energy to pause and reflect. And this reflection is a must.

Also Read: Horoscope Today, August 28: Happiness in married life for Aries; know about other zodiac signs

Read More Astrology News